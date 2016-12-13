Horoscopes

December 13, 2016 4:40 AM

Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Aries

March 21-April 19

How are your Christmas preparations coming along? If the very thought of them makes you shudder, you need to make the most of today's practical influences and get started. Draw up some lists and then hit the shops. If you get yourself organized in advance you won't waste valuable time going backwards and forwards between shops. Map out your plan of action!

Lucky Number

922

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's time to sort out your finances, especially if you're worrying about how you're going to afford to buy everything that's needed for the forthcoming festivities. If you're going shopping you'll get great satisfaction from tracking down bargains; you certainly aren't keen on the idea of wasting your money or time right now.

Lucky Number

737

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's difficult to concentrate on anything today, because your mind keeps leapfrogging from one topic to the next. You have to contend with some irritating interruptions and disruptions that are beyond your control, such as phones ringing or vital pieces of equipment going on the blink at the wrong moment. Keep calm!

Lucky Number

461

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're in a contrary mood today, making it difficult for others to know how to approach you. You're torn between wanting to be left alone and wanting to be with other people, and it will be hard to get the balance right. Try to keep away from anyone who is very conservative or hidebound because they'll soon start to irritate you.

Lucky Number

553

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

A friend is very supportive and helpful today, much to your delight. They help you out when you need a hand, or simply give you some much-needed moral support. Make sure you return the favor whenever it's appropriate. If you have the time you'll enjoy being busy with a favourite hobby or pastime too, and it will help you to relax.

Lucky Number

595

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It's an awkward, difficult day in which you feel at odds with other people. You don't want to do what's expected of you, especially if it seems restrictive and boring. Instead, you want to do things on the spur of the moment, regardless of the consequences or what other people think. But be careful because some of your actions could turn out to have rather embarrassing ramifications.

Lucky Number

171

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

This is a brilliant day for putting your brain to work. You'll enjoy the intellectual stimulus of talking to someone who makes you think or getting involved in a mind-bending discussion. It will also be very instructive to talk to someone who comes from a completely different background to yours, so you can find out what makes them tick.

Lucky Number

214

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're in a sensible and practical frame of mind today, which is especially useful if you're doing something that involves a strong sense of responsibility or a careful head for figures. For instance, it's great for sorting out an official financial matter, such as paying a bill, applying for a loan or getting in touch with the taxman.

Lucky Number

450

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're feeling restless and unsettled today. You're fed up with your usual routine and you're longing to do something different for a change. Well, why can't you? It's important for you to let off steam before you reach screaming point, because once that happens there's no knowing what you'll do in the interests of keeping yourself amused.

Lucky Number

139

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's a day for being businesslike and getting on with your chores and duties. This doesn't mean feeling like Cinderella before she was allowed to go to the ball because actually you'll rather enjoy being businesslike and practical. You'll also enjoy crossing items off your list of things to do. If you need to get to grips with a financial or health matter, do it now.

Lucky Number

845

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Be careful if you're going shopping today because you'll be very tempted to do some impulse buying. That will be especially likely if you're feeling a bit bored or restless, or if someone has rattled you. But beware the lure of the shops unless you can stick to a budget, otherwise you're likely to go overboard. If you're looking for Christmas presents you'll spot some wacky gifts that look like fun but which might not go down very well with their recipients.

Lucky Number

113

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It feels as though your life is all over the place today. It's hard to concentrate and you must also cope with interruptions and changes of plan that put you off your stroke. Do your best to go with the flow, because the more rigidly you try to stick to your schedule the more disruptive the day will feel. The good news is that you might even start to enjoy yourself in the end!

Lucky Number

633

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

