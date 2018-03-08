Feeling green? Here are the most popular Irish traditions in Kansas

It's no question that some traditions are more popular than others.
The same holds true for St. Patrick's Day.
A new survey by TopCashback.com found that wearing green is the most popular Irish tradition in both the U.S. and Kansas.
Nationwide, 34 percent of people are expected to wear green on the day of luck, the survey found. Chelsea Hudson with Topcashback.com said the survey sample results of Kansas residents align with the rest of the country.
The other most popular Irish traditions include cooking a traditional Irish meal, attending a party and drinking a McDonald's Shamrock Shake.
If you do plan to drink a shake this holiday season, you won't be able to find one in the Wichita area.
“The consumer demand in that markets suggests that McDonald’s has other products on the menu that customers crave,” McDonald's spokeswoman Griffith Wilma said.
