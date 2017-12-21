More Videos

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

North-side Christmas light route

North-side Christmas light route

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

Bomber Burger owner celebrates 20 years

Bomber Burger owner celebrates 20 years

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Bill Snyder: 'We have never spent Christmas anywhere other than a hotel'

Bill Snyder: 'We have never spent Christmas anywhere other than a hotel'

Bill Snyder wants balanced offense vs. UCLA in Cactus Bowl

Bill Snyder wants balanced offense vs. UCLA in Cactus Bowl

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

  15 years of Wichita Eagle Christmas Day front pages

    See 15 years of Christmas Day newspaper covers brought to you by the Wichita Eagle. (Video by Candi Bolden)

15 years of Wichita Eagle Christmas Day front pages

See 15 years of Christmas Day newspaper covers brought to you by the Wichita Eagle. (Video by Candi Bolden)
Girl in foster home gets a surprise Christmas gift that will tug at your heartstrings

Girl in foster home gets a surprise Christmas gift that will tug at your heartstrings

Santina Espinosa, who lives in foster care, was surprised with a new bass at her home in west Wichita on Wednesday. She used to play a bass at school to relieve anxiety; then she had to change schools and did not have as much access to the instrument. CASA of Sedgwick County, along with numerous groups, pitched in to find and purchase a bass for her. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Burglar dressed as the 'Grinch' caught on home security camera

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Los Angeles police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD news release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. "When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes," the release said. "Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan."

Delivering billions of cards this season, your holiday mail is USPS priority

Delivering billions of cards this season, your holiday mail is USPS priority

Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, the USPS expects to deliver a lot of cheer, in the form of roughly 16 billion cards, letters and packages, to more than 155 million U.S. addresses with the help of more than 600,000 employees, 35,000 seasonal employees and 208,000 vehicles. USPS Boise Plant Manager Jim Brenneman takes us inside the Boise Mail Processing Center.

Superheroes swarm Target for holiday shopping spree

Superheroes swarm Target for holiday shopping spree

Superheroes from around the metro area greeted one another Sunday night as they gathered at the Target store in Mission to shop for Christmas gifts for patients at Children's Mercy Hospital. Using about $17,000 in donations collected by Elite Comics in Overland Park, the superheroes, including Captain America, Thor, Snow White and Prince Charming packed cart after cart with toys and goodies for Christmas. William Binderup, owner of Elite Comics, says he gets weepy around the young patients, so he will let the superheroes deliver the goods. Donations are still being accepted at Elite Comics, 11842 S. Quivira Rd. in Overland Park through Dec. 22.