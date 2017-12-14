North-side Christmas light route

Superheroes from around the metro area greeted one another Sunday night as they gathered at the Target store in Mission to shop for Christmas gifts for patients at Children's Mercy Hospital. Using about $17,000 in donations collected by Elite Comics in Overland Park, the superheroes, including Captain America, Thor, Snow White and Prince Charming packed cart after cart with toys and goodies for Christmas. William Binderup, owner of Elite Comics, says he gets weepy around the young patients, so he will let the superheroes deliver the goods. Donations are still being accepted at Elite Comics, 11842 S. Quivira Rd. in Overland Park through Dec. 22.