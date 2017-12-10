Superheroes swarm Target for holiday shopping spree

More Videos

All Aboard the Polar Express!

Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it?

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

Christmas window displays beautify downtown

    Superheroes from around the metro area greeted one another Sunday night as they gathered at the Target store in Mission to shop for Christmas gifts for patients at Children's Mercy Hospital. Using about $17,000 in donations collected by Elite Comics in Overland Park, the superheroes, including Captain America, Thor, Snow White and Prince Charming packed cart after cart with toys and goodies for Christmas. William Binderup, owner of Elite Comics, says he gets weepy around the young patients, so he will let the superheroes deliver the goods. Donations are still being accepted at Elite Comics, 11842 S. Quivira Rd. in Overland Park through Dec. 22.

Superheroes from around the metro area greeted one another Sunday night as they gathered at the Target store in Mission to shop for Christmas gifts for patients at Children's Mercy Hospital. Using about $17,000 in donations collected by Elite Comics in Overland Park, the superheroes, including Captain America, Thor, Snow White and Prince Charming packed cart after cart with toys and goodies for Christmas. William Binderup, owner of Elite Comics, says he gets weepy around the young patients, so he will let the superheroes deliver the goods. Donations are still being accepted at Elite Comics, 11842 S. Quivira Rd. in Overland Park through Dec. 22.
All aboard the Polar Express! The Polar Express at OJ Watson Park runs through December 16. A reading of Chris Van Allsburg’s Polar Express is followed by a crafts and a train ride to visit Santa. Stop at the campfire to enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate, then end with a special gift! Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. An adult must also attend and register. Ages 2+. Cost is $15 per person. (Video by Matt Crow / The Wichita Eagle)

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. As the 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights came to life, the traditional Christmas carol, "Joy to the World" blared as the crowd cheered. The 85th annual ceremony was televised by NBC.