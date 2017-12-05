Share the Season helps woman after hospital stay, time off of work

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
A Wichita woman didn't know what she was going to do when she received three utility cutoff notices in a matter of days. She found help online through Share the Season.
The woman has three children, aged 16, 9 and 6. She has worked four years as a home health nurse but suffered serious medical complications during fairly routine surgery. She was hospitalized for two days in September and for another week in October. Doctors didn't clear her to return to work until Nov.13.
During time she was off work, her car got repossessed. She is now getting rides to and from work from friends and family.
Despite all that, she called Share the Season a blessing that may help her provide her children with some kind of Christmas.
“It will impact not only me but my children's life as well. They have been through so much.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $78,535.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is Dec. 15. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
