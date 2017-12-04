Share the Season helps woman after car accident, job loss

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
This single mom had been trying to keep her family afloat, but the bills and bad news were piling up.
She was in a car accident that damaged her spine and shoulder.
Months later, she is still under a doctor’s care. Her inability to work led to loss of her job.
She has not put college on hold. For her, it’s the way to a brighter future. She is studying to be an accountant.
"I’m trying with God’s help and with anyone who may be able to help me and my family," she wrote in her Share the Season form.
After hearing about the program through a relative, she requested help with her utilities.
She said she was overwhelmed by the help and the amount of stress that it took of her shoulders.
"I cried about it," she said.
"God really came to my corner, and I thank him and Share the Season so much for helping me.
"I was blessed, very blessed. I’d just like to thank Share the Season for helping my family."
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $78,535.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is Dec. 15. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
