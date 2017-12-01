More Videos

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree illuminated in New York

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour 1:25

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour 1:27

Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

A Wichita marching band is heading to Hawaii 3:48

A Wichita marching band is heading to Hawaii

Barber County widow wins first round in court 2:57

Barber County widow wins first round in court

2016: Zoo animals open Christmas gifts 1:02

2016: Zoo animals open Christmas gifts

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

Here's what police say you should teach your children to stay safe 1:25

Here's what police say you should teach your children to stay safe

Coach Snyder's post-game presser 10:25

Coach Snyder's post-game presser

Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals 1:18

Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals

Holidays

In search of Wichita houses, businesses with amazing holiday lights

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

December 01, 2017 11:48 AM

Last Christmas, The Wichita Eagle performed a major holiday public service.

We compiled two separate lists of specific driving routes Wichitans could follow to see some of the city’s best, most famous Christmas light displays. People loved it, and they used it.

We’re hoping to repeat the service this year. We want to revisit and beef up the routes we published last year, and we’d like to devise some new routes, possibly one that goes through north Wichita and one that goes through south Wichita.

Your help is needed.

If you know of a house in the Wichita area that is so wonderfully decorated that it must be seen, let us know. Send us the addresses for and descriptions of twinkling, dancing, show-stopping lights you find on houses and businesses in Wichita.

Just e-mail dneil@wichitaeagle.com or call 316-268-6327. We hope to have our routes ready to share in a few weeks.

