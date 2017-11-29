Share the Season helps daughter provide dentures for mom

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
When you’re the caregiver to your mom, love and affection are easy things to give. But there are some things, such as dentures, this daughter just couldn’t give her mom without the money to pay for them.
Her mom’s current dentures don’t match – one plate is from one set, the other from another. She has been unable to eat certain foods for years.
“There isn’t much I can do,” the daughter wrote in her Share the Season form. “She has a set but can’t keep them in place. Medicaid nor Medicare cover dentures.”
With the help of Share the Season, her mother is scheduled to get fitted for a new set of dentures soon.
It’s sort of like an early Christmas present, her daughter said, and “a great way to start off the new year.”
“We’re super, super grateful,” she said. “It’s always nice to give, but it’s also nice to receive when you need it and didn’t really expect help.
“To me, it reinforced that Christmas is a special time of the year. We feel very blessed and thankful.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised $65,765.
Among recent donors: Jo Alexander; Keith Anderson; anonymous fund at the Wichita Community Foundation; William and Mary Arnold; Bill and Debby Lucas Fund at the Wichita Community Foundation; John and Deborah Deuser; Joel Eby and Joyce Chadwick, in memory of Alan Anderson and Janis Amerpohl; Carolyn Rose Elder, in memory of Betty and Richard Elder; Rich Euson, in memory of Colleen Euson; Arlen and Mary Ann Freund; Bruce and Brenda Gilkey; Hugh and Patricia Harding; S.W. Harris; Lloyd and Sheila Henning; Richard and Vicky Hiebsch; David and Marilyn Hitchcock, in memory of Howard Hitchcock; Mark Holmes;
John and Barbara McCune Charitable Fund at the Wichita Community Foundation; Rudolph and Carolyne Kalcevic; Rilla Lemon, in memory of Jon D. Lennon; Timothy and Jill Lipke , in memory of Mark and Ryan Sageser; Janet Malcom; Steven and Kylie Mank, in honor of Kylie and Mason Mank; Donald and Pattie McCullough, in honor of Berle Walhsup, Ruth and Amos White; George and Kimberly Palmer; Edna Richardson, in honor of Donna M. Galloway; Rose Ann Sittler, in memory of Richard Kozena; Christen Skaer; Timothy and JoAnn Turner; and 14 anonymous donors.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is Dec. 15. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
