How to help: The 2017 nonprofit wish list

The Eagle asked nonprofits and charitable groups in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties to submit their holiday wish lists.

The lists are from a range of charities – from homeless services to health care – and seek a variety of things, including volunteer help.

For more information, contact the charity directly. The nonprofit wish list also is available on Kansas.com.

Animal services

Country Cats, P O Box 37, Andover, 67002, 316-775-2288, www.countrycats.petfinder.org. We are a non-profit, no-kill cat shelter that takes in unwanted cats and kittens and provides all of their medical until they are adopted, or remain at our santuary. Needs: Funding; cleaning help; handyman help; cat food and litter; funds for a larger feral cat santuary.

Eagle Valley Raptor Center, 927 N. 343rd St. W., Cheney, 67025, 316-393-0710, www.eaglevalleyraptorcenter.org. Provides food, shelter and veterinary care for injured and orphaned Kansas birds of prey so they may return to the wild. Needs: Cash donations; gift cards to Lowe’s and Home Depot; 1 x 12 x 10 foot #2 pine boards; chain saw; volunteers to mow and weedeat.

Hope in the Valley Equine Rescue and Sanctuary, 9025 N. Broadway, Valley Center, 67147, 316-519-4129, hopeinthevalleyequinerescue.org. Rescues horses and other equine from abuse and neglect, bring to optimum health and adopt them into forever homes. Needs: Monetary donations; round bales of good horse quality brome hay; pine shavings for stalls; Equine Senior feed; Mare and foal feed.

Joy Animal Rescue Mission, 6233 N. Maize Road, Maize, 67101, 316-208-1872, www.facebook.com/JoyAnimalRescue/, We rescue orphaned kittens and cats that have been abandoned find loving homes. Needs: Money; volunteers; clumping cat litter; towels; pet beds.

Midwest Battle Buddies, PO Box 43, Rose Hill, 67133-0043, 316-734-9473, midwestbattlebuddies.org. We provide service dogs and training to veterans in need. Needs: Cash donations; a rural building site; enclosed trailer; open trailer; tiny homes to go with build site.

Priscilla’s Pet Pantry, 400 West Ash, Eldorado, 67042, 316-321-6041, trinityeldorado.org. A Trinity Episcopal Church pet pantry that every fourth Saturday gives pet food to all in need. Needs: Pet food for dogs; pet food for cats; Kitty litter; pet treats for dogs and cats; pet supplies such as flea collars.

Basic needs

Bread of Life, 1301 E. Galena, Wichita, 67216, 316-689-6866, www.breadoflifewichita.com. Provides for food insufficiencies to the poor and underemployed of Wichita and surrounding communities. Needs: Refrigerated truck, a new walk-in cooler, canned goods, dry cereal, and peanut butter.

Haysville Community Outreach, 141 N. Lamar, Haysville, 67060, 316-524-6302. Provides Thanksgiving and Christmas food and gifts for children in the 261 school district who meet the eligibility requirements. Needs: Money; gifts for children from birth to age 18; food; volunteers.

Holy Savior God’s Food Pantry, 1209 N. Indiana, Wichita, 67214, 316-263-6780, holy-savior.org. Distributes groceries to 400-500 families twice per month. Needs: Cash donations; cereal or Pop Tarts; 1 lb package pasta; peanut butter; canned fruit.

Inter-Faith Ministries, 829 N. Market, Wichita, 67214, 316-264-9303, www.interfaithwichita.org. Provides shelter, food and basic needs for the working poor and homeless. Needs: Cash donations; blankets; canned food; coats, hats and gloves.

Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, 67211, 316-265-3663, www.kansasfoodbank.org. Provides hunger relief to food-insecure Kansans. Needs: New cargo van; 10 gallon air compressor on wheels; large power washer on wheels; lawnmower; warehouse supplies like box knives, tape dispensers, etc.

New Hope Christian Church, 1400 S. George Washington Drive, Wichita, 67211, 316-262-3425, newhopeccwichita.org. Food pantry that distributes food on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. We also make sleeping mats for the homeless. Needs: Money; non-perishable food; volunteers at the pantry and to make sleeping mats.

New Jerusalem Missions, 209 E. Broadway, Newton, 67114, 316-282-2101, www.newjerusalemmissions.com. Houses men in transitional living, provides lunch and dinner meals. Needs: heavy duty vacuum; frost-free freezer filled with meat; stackable hard plastic coffee cups; casserole dishes and plastic storage containers; dependable vehicle.

Westside Good Neighbor Center, 3500 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, 67203, 316-729-8607, westsidegnc.org. Operates monthly food pantry. Needs: monetary donations, refrigerated truck.

Services for seniors

Senior Services of Wichita, 200 S. Walnut, Wichita, 67213, 316-267-0302, www.seniorservicesofwichita.org. Best known as the Meals on Wheels provider for Wichita, they offer 10 programs for older adults. Needs: Volunteers for Meals on Wheels, especially on Thursdays and Fridays; new carpet for Northeast Senior Center, money for a renovation project that will expand programs.

Newton Meals on Wheels, 122 E. 6th, Newton, 67114, 316-283-3500. Delivers meals to senior citizens. Needs: All-in-one printer, copier, scanner, and fax machine, stamps, copy paper, envelopes, volunteers to work one hour a day to deliver meals, monetary donations.

Children’s services

Carpenter Place, 1501 N. Meridian Ave., Wichita, 67203, 316-942-3221, www.carpenterplace.org. Children’s home serving girls ages 6-18 years old. Needs: Gifts for the girls in our care, gifts for the cottages that house our girls, clothing for teenage girls, money, volunteers.

CASA: A Voice for Children, 800 N Main, Newton, 67114, 316-284-6909, 9thcasa.org. Trained volunteers advocate for abused and neglected children in the pursuit of safe and permanent homes. Needs: Volunteers to work in Harvey and McPherson counties; bottled water, individually-wrapped snacks, Keurig Coffee Maker, hanging file folders, white card stock and USB thumb drives. “Resource Library Books: “Mummy Told Me Not to Tell” by Cathy Glass, “Out of the Darkness: The Story of Mary Ellen Wilson” by Eric A. Shelman, “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls, “Three More Words” by Ashley Rhodes-Courter and “The Connected Child: Bringing Hope and Healing to Your Adoptive Family” by Karyn B Purvis, David R. Cross and Wendy Lyons Shunshine.

Child Advocacy Center - Reddi Industries Toy Drive, 1211 S. Emporia Ave., Wichita, 67211, 316-660-9494, HelpWichitaKids.com. Needs: Individually-wrapped snacks, water, juice pouches, juice boxes, any kind of sports balls, small toys, gift cards for gasoline, money. Drop off items at the Reddi Industries and RSM Marketing offices between Nov. 24th and Dec. 23rd and receive 2 free admission tickets to Botanica’s Illuminations event.

Child Start, 1002 S. Oliver, Wichita, 67218, 316-682-1853, childstart.org. Early childhood services for children ages 0-5 years in Sedgwick, Butler and Harper counties. Needs: Books for ages 0-5 and warm hats, mittens and socks in pre-K sizes.

Children First CEO Kansas, P.O. Box 2385, Wichita, 67201, 316-303-4083, www.childrenfirstceokansas.org. Assists low-income students attending both faith-based and public schools. Needs: Children’s winter wear such as caps and gloves. Therapy Sandbox, hygiene items, gift card for shoes and books.

FaithBuilders, PO Box 8336, Wichita, 67208, 316-200-0768. BeAFaithBuilder.org, Serving kids and families in crisis. Needs: Individually-wrapped snacks, $15 Gift Cards to Target or Walmart, socks, underwear for kids.

Families Together, 3033 W. 2nd, Wichita, 67203, 316-945-7747, familiestogetherinc.org. Helps children with disabilities or special health care needs. Needs: Volunteers to work 3 to 6 hours a week, card stock of any color, Avery labels 5160, 58163, 5660, laminator, 1 1/2 inch binders.

Girls on the Run Heart of Kansas, 111 N. Mosley, Suite 202, Wichita, 67202, 316-749-8090. girlsontherunks.org. Offers ten-week program on health and fitness for girls in 3rd-8th grades. Needs: Gift cards to Dillons,Walmart, office supply stores or Amazon, new running shoes in women and youth girl sizes, LCD Projector.

Kansas Children’s Service League, 1365 N. Custer, Wichita, 67203, 316-942-4261, kcsl.org. Provides services and advocacy to prevent child abuse and strengthen families. Needs: Household cleaning supplies, winter clothing and educational toys for children birth to 5, non-perishable snacks, gift cards to Wal-Mart, Dillons and gas stations.

Kids Need To Eat, 105 Race St., El Dorado, 67042, KN2E.org. Distributes free meals to kids during the summer. Needs: money to purchase meals and items for kids, volunteers to help distribute meals during the summer, summer warehouse space with air conditioning in El Dorado from June 15-Aug. 15.

Leon United Methodist Church, 202 N. Olive St., Leon, 67074, 316-742-3204, leonumc.com. Provides clothing and toys to needy families in and around Leon during Christmas. Needs: Money, hams, food, coats, toys

The Pando Initiative , 412 S. Main, Wichita, 67209, 316-973-5110, thepandoinitiative.org. Connects with students to help them engage and thrive in education and their future. Needs: Earbuds; Kleenex; new blankets; bus passes; gift cards for shoe stores.

Pediatrics at Via Christi, 929 N. St. Francis, Pediatrics Unit, Wichita, 67214, 316-268-6052, viachristi.org/locations/hospitals/via-christi-hospital-st-francis/pediatrics. Meets the unique medical and developmental needs of children who are ill or injured. Needs: Toys with lights/sounds, Wedding Bubbles, markers, adult coloring books/colored pencils, toy animals.

Rainbows United, 3223 N. Oliver, Wichita, 67220; 2258 N. Lakeway Circle, Wichita, 67205, and 409 N. Main Street, El Dorado, 67042, 316-267-5437, RainbowsUnited.org. Helps children with special needs and their families. Needs: Diapers of all sizes, diaper wipes, wagons that kids can be pulled in, Boppy Pillows, footballs, basketballs and soccer balls.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Wichita, 1110 N Emporia, Wichita, 67214, 316-269-4182, rmhcwichita.org. Provides affordable, safe, temporary housing and emotional support for families that have children in the hospital. Needs: Gift cards for Walmart, Dillions, and Target, individual snacks such as crackers, chips and cereal, travel-size hygiene items, lunchmeat, disinfectant wipes.

Saint Francis Community Services, 423 SE 10th, Newton, 67114, 316-284-2477. Provides foster care services for youth 0-18 years old. Needs: toys for young children, gift cards for teens, clothing for older youth, baby-care supplies, children’s toys for Christmas.

Saint Francis Community Services, 4155 East Harry, Wichita, 67218, 316-633-6601, st-francis.org. Provides services to children and families. Needs: Legos, baby doll and stroller, educational toys for infants to age 5, footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, remote control cars and trucks.

Sunlight Children’s Advocacy and Rights Foundation, 1918 N. Prairie Creek Rd., Andover, 67002, 316-733-6700, scarfks.org. Helps abused and neglected children and their families. Needs: Individually-wrapped snacks, juice boxes, laundry detergent, toddler clothes, copy paper.

Wesley Children’s Foundation, 550 N Hillside, Wichita, 67214, 316-962-2403, wesleychildrensfoundation.org. Helps sick and injured Kansas children and their families by providing financial support for medications and medical equipment, or paying for travel expenses related to medical appointments. Needs: Restaurant gift cards, board games, arts and crafts supplies, Play-Doh, coloring supplies and gas cards.

Youth for Christ – McAdams Academy, 2821 E. 24th St. N. Wichita, 67219, 316-239-6472, mcadamsacademy.org, Assists under-served middle and high school youth in Sedgwick County with behavioral and academic needs. Needs: Upright freezer, portable washer and dryer, installed garbage disposal, ping pong table, financial sponsors for student outings.

Community services

American Legion Arthur Gossett Post 273, 1335 N. Hydraulic Ave., Wichita, 67214, 316-264-3752, 273.legionpost.us. Supports active duty military members, veterans and their families. Needs: Toys for children, monetary donations for repairs to our building, food and clothing donations for homeless veterans, food for children’s Christmas party, monetary donations for operations of the facility.

ARC of Sedgwick County, 2919 W. Second St., Wichita, 67203, 316-943-1191, www.arc-sedgwickcounty.org. Provides life-changing experiences for youth and adults with developmental disabilities. Needs: Volunteers to assist staff with special events, community garden and program activities; cash donations; copy paper; 40-can cooler on wheels; electric roaster pans.

Camp Mennoscah, 9458 SE 40th St. Murdock, 67111, 620-297-3290, campmennoscah.org. A place where people come to renew themselves, their relationships, and their connection with God through Jesus Christ. Summer youth camping program. Needs: Volunteers to remove dead trees, standard/queen pillows and zippered pillow covers, copy paper, counter brushes and commercial dust pans, 9x13 plastic storage containers.

Cloud 9 Therapeutic Equine, 1670 W. Bryce Dr., Milton, 67106, 316-305-5390. Therapeutic horseback riding and equine-assisted learning to children and adults with special needs, including veterans with PTSD and physical injuries. Needs: Indoor riding arena; hay and horse feed; sensory toys; gift cards to farm store for flyspray, wormer, and supplies, railroad ties for obstacle course.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Wichita, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, 67202-2413, 316-264-8344, www.CatholicCharitiesWichita.org. Charities alleviate poverty and build strong families through services in hunger, homelessness, domestic violence, counseling, immigration, seniors, adults with disabilities and outreach. Needs: Canned food, pantry items; gift cards; teen gifts such as earbuds and phone cases; new household items such as crockpots, laundry baskets; linens and towels.

Down Syndrome Society of Wichita, 9415 E. Harry, Ste. 405, Wichita, 67207, 316-651-0114, www.dsswichita.org. Enhance the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families by providing them with support and resources. Needs: 75 toys for boys or girls ages 0-5; 75 toys for boys or girls 6-15; toys for boys or girls ages 16 and up; 200 gloves and hats - any mix.

Dress for Success Wichita, 1422 N. High, Wichita, 67203, 316-945-8779, https://wichita.dressforsuccess.org. Empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools. Needs: Monthly re-occurring donors; gently used, professional purses; new black and brown mascara and eye liner; new women’s underwear and bras, all sizes.

Envision, 610 N. Main, Wichita, 67203, 3164401518, www.envisionus.com. Improves the quality of life and provides inspiration and opportunity for people who are blind or visually impaired . Needs: Just Dance 2018 for Wii; science set that includes a microscope; art supplies; small prizes for youth events (restaurant/fast food gift cards, T-shirts, movie gift certificates, etc.; kids dress-up clothes.

Episcopal Social Services, P.O. Box 670, Wichita, 67201, 316-269-4160, www.esswichita.org. A social service agency meeting the changing needs of the homeless, unemployed, under-employed, those suffering from mental illness, and at-risk youth in our community. Needs: Hygiene items for adults; GPS for employment vans; winter wear (gloves, caps, socks); bottled water; general office supplies.

Family Life Center - Safehouse, P.O. Box 735, El Dorado, 67042, 316-321-7104, www.familylifecentersafehouse.com. A shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Needs: Wal-mart cards; paper towels and foil paper, copy paper, cleaning supplies, monetary donations.

Forensic Nursing/Human Trafficking Prevention at Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph, 3600 E. Harry St., Wichita, 67218, 316-689-5256, https://www.viachristi.org/locations/hospitals/via-christi-hospital-st-joseph/forensic-nursing. Care for victims of sexual assault, including child abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse, human trafficking and any violence-related injuries. Needs: Blankets (single size, no-sew fleece, new); old cell phones with chargers; grocery gift cards; new colored pencils; yoga pants/t-shirt set (new, all adult sizes).

Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center, PO Box 782622, Wichita, 67278, 3167338943, www.fhtrc.org. Improves the lives of children and adults with physical, behavioral and emotional disabilities through therapeutic horseback riding. Needs: New riding helmets; scholarships for riders; horse sponsors; bridles; office supplies.

Head to Toe Hygiene Pantry, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita, 67226, 316-634-0430, headtotoehygienepantry.org. Helps people with very low incomes by making available at no cost basic personal hygiene products. Needs: Toilet paper; soap; diapers; body wash; baby wipes.

Kansas Elks Training Center for the Handicapped (KETCH), 1006 E. Waterman, Wichita, 67211, 3163838882, ketch.org. Help persons with disabilities live and work in our community. Needs: Gift cards; organizers; arts and crafts supplies (no crayons); adult coloring books; puzzles and board games.

Koinonia Senior Care, 13303 W. Maple Ste 139 PMB 128, Wichita, 67235, 316-209-9028, http://kscare.org, Provides non-medical, in-home encouragement through Christian fellowship, assistance, respite, errands and transportation. Needs: $10 car wash cards and gas cards; nativity and caroling volunteers; office needs - copy paper, Canon 250XL ink, laptop computer, desktop PC; mMonetary donations.

Never Alone Crisis Support Ministry, 1205 N. Indiana, Wichita, 67214, 316 682-0207. Crisis intervention/prevention program working with victims and families who have experienced a violent act. Needs: Gift certificates; food vouchers; outerwear (adult/children); toiletries; donations.

Nonprofit Chamber of Service, 610 N. Main, Wichita, 67201, 3164406744, www.nonprofitchamberks.org. Provides training, networking, support and resources for building and growing strong nonprofit organizations. Needs: Computer; projector; postage stamps; printer paper; event serving dishes.

Offender Victim Ministries, 900 N. Poplar, Newton, 67114, 361-283-2038, offendervictimministries.org. Develops and administer programs that address the needs of offenders and victims for restoration, rehabilitation, friendship, restitution and reconciliation. Needs: Adults to work with youth who need guidance or prisoners who need a friend; cash.

Operation Holiday, 829 N. Market, Wichita, 67214, 316-264-9303, www.interfaithwichita.org. Holiday assistance program that serves 12,000 to 14,000 Wichitans annually with food, blankets, toys, grocery gift cards, pet food, coats and winterwear. Needs: Cash donations; blankets; canned food; teen gifts; coats.

Project Laundry, 9035 W. Central, Wichita, 67212, 316-201-1771. Helps people who are struggling financially by assisting them with doing their laundry. Needs: Quarters; laundry pods; dryer sheets; financial donations.

Salavation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, 67202, 316-263-2769, http://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/wichita. The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Needs: Blankets; coats, hygiene items; underwear; health food items.

Shepherd Center of West Wichita, 745 N. Westlink, Wichita, 67212, 316-721-2208, www.shepherdcenterww.org. Provides for opportunities for senior adults to develop new talents, learn new things and make new friends. Needs: Pastel Paper 20#; forever stamps; #10 envelopes, size 14 (5 x 11 1/2) envelopes; laptop.

Starkey Inc., 4500 W. Maple, Wichita, 67209, 316-512-4247, starkey.org. Nurtures development and promotes independence of people with intellectual disabilities. Needs: Community passes for outings; dinnerware and silverware; pots and pans; dish and bath towels; Tupperware.

Wichita Family Crisis Center, 1111 N. St. Francis, Wichita, 67214, 316-263-7501, www.wichitafamilycrisiscenter.org. The mission of the center is to eliminate domestic violence by supporting survivors through shelter, education and advocacy. Needs: Twin size bedding sets; gas/gift cards; cleaning supplies (disinfectant spray, Clorox wipes, laundry detergent); first aid items - fever reducers, cold medicine; towels and washcloths.

Wichita Fellowship Club, 204 W. 18th St., Wichita, 67203, 316-265-9348, http://wichitafellowship.org. Provides an alcohol and drug-free house & other facilities for living and recreation for those persons addicted to alcohol and desiring to change their lives. Needs: Twin beds; bus passes; bath towels; hygeine products; toilet paper.

Wichita Women’s Initiative Network, 510 E. Third, Wichita, 67202, 316-262-3960, www.wichitawin.org. Provides women survivors of domestic violence with emotional support, job-readiness training, educational support and 20 hours of employment each week. Needs: gas gift cards; notebooks for journaling; computer flashdrives; assorted toiletries; laundry soap.

Education

Mark Arts, 9112 E. Central, Wichita, 67206, 316-634-2787, www.MarkArtsKS.com. The mission of Mark Arts is to be a vibrant arts hub in Wichita and the region by providing opportunities to appreciate and create art. Needs: Assistance organizing and packing up art studios for our move to our new campus.

Project Teacher, PO Box 9062 , Wichita, 67277, 316-361-6465, www.projectteacher.org. Provides access to free school supplies and resources to teachers and classrooms year-round. Needs: Financial donations; warehouse shelving; forklift, school supplies (pencils, crayons, markers, dry erase markers); health supplies (Kleenex and disinfectant wipes).

Health care

GraceMed Health Clinic, 1122 N. Topeka, Wichita, 67214, 316-866-2000, www.gracemed.org. Provides primary medical, dental, vision, behavioral health and pharmacy services to residents of Sedgwick, Shawnee and McPherson counties, regardless of insurance coverage. Needs: Bar soap; hand santizer; new men’s socks, new women’s socks, toothbrushes.

Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis, Wichita, 67211, 316-264-8974, www.GuadalupeClinic.com. A community-based healthcare facility providing medical care to people without health insurance. Needs: $5-$10 Gift Cards to Dillions and Wal-Mart for prescriptions; volunteer doctors and nurses; volunteer MA and CNA; clerical and administrative volunteers.

Medical Service Bureau, 1530 S. Oliver, Ste 130, Wichita, 67218, 316-683-7559, https://msbmedlinks.org. Helps qualified, low-income individuals who are uninsured or under-insured in Sedgwick County to access needed prescription medications and vision care. Needs: Large paper cutter; Wichita bus passes for clients; storage shelving; gift cards to Office Depot, Sam’s and Costco; financial support.

Via Christi Behavioral Health Center, 8901 E. Orme, Wichita, 67207, 316-858-0333, www.viachristi.org/locations/hospitals/via-christi-behavioral-health-center. Provides comprehensive behavioral and mental health treatment options. Needs: Coloring books; non-fiction paperback books; clothes (T-shirts, fuzzy socks, sweatshirts, sweat pants - preferably no strings); art supplies (crayons, markers, coloring pages, paint supplies); large print crossword or word search puzzles.

Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, 67218, 316-682-7400, www.victoryinthevalley.org. Encourages cancer patients and their families through emotional and spiritual support while providing practical services. Needs: Gift cards - fast food, groceries, discount stores $5-$20; canned goods - fruit, vegetables, meats, soups; peanut butter, jelly, honey (small jars); boxed dinners - Hamberger/Tuna Helper, Mac & Cheese; Cereal and oatmeal.

Homeless services

Baptist Homeless Ministries, 417 S. Hydraulic, Wichita, 67211, 316-573-8476. A food pantry that provides groceries, clothing and toiletries to those in need. Needs: Cash; hygience products such as soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste/toothbrush and deodorant; mens and womens clothing - socks and shoes; storage shelving; non-perishable food items.

Deuteronomy 1510, 3110 N. Ridge Road 304, Wichita, 67205, 316-650-0813. Distributes food, clothes and hygiene products to those in need. Needs: Coats; hand warmers.

New Hope Shelter, 900 W. Broadway, Building 7, Newton, 67114, 316-283-7711, www.newhope-shelter.org. Provides a sanctuary for those experiencing homelessness in Harvey, Marion, and McPherson counties. Needs: Cleaning Supplies: all purpose cleaner/bleach cleaner/toilet bowel cleaner/floor cleaner; paper products: paper towels/napkins/toilet paper; operational funds; $5 gift cards to local fast food restaurants; new pillows.

Passageways, 6841 W Shade Ln, #202, Wichita, 67212, 316-721-1316, www.passagewaysltd.org. Provides temporary housing for homeless heroes. Needs: Monetary donations; bus passes; mens socks and underwear; microwaves; sheet sets, full and queen.

United Methodist Open Door, 402 E. Second St., Wichita, 67202, 316-265-9371, umopendoor.org. Programs include Community Food Ministry, Commodity Supplemental Food Program, Klothes Kloset, Homeless Resource Center, Vision Quest homeless prevention program and the Family Rapid Rehousing program. Needs: Peanut butter; mac & cheese, laundry detergent; socks; individual snack packs.

Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N Hillside, Wichita, 67219, 316-687-4673, www.urmwichita.org. Provides meals, lodging, counseling and job training to men at the Mission’s homeless shelter and life-transformation center, as well as food and infant care products to single moms and struggling families. Needs: Canned food - vegetables, fruit, meat, peanut butter, fresh or frozen meat; toiletries - shampoo, deodorant, shaving cream; men’s boxers, undershirts and heavy gloves; box truck; volunteers.