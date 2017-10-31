Wichitans are inspired by the Wichita flag this Halloween.
Holidays

Wichita flag finds itself on pumpkins and skulls this Halloween

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 31, 2017 1:24 PM

It is no secret that Wichitans love their red, white and blue flag.

You can find it on T-shirts, coffee mugs and murals throughout the city. And soon, you may even find it on license plates.

    To celebrate the Wichita flag's 80th birthday, Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce partnered with World Studios ICT to produce a video that tells the story of our city's symbol. (Courtesy of Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, World Studios ICT)

To celebrate the Wichita flag's 80th birthday, Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce partnered with World Studios ICT to produce a video that tells the story of our city's symbol. (Courtesy of Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, World Studios ICT)

So it should come as no surprise that the Wichita flag has become the theme of many carved, painted and bedazzled pumpkins this Halloween. And it is a great way to get noticed by the Wichita Flag account – @WichitaFlag – itself. If you’re lucky, the flag will retweet your flag-inspired pumpkin – or skull – on Twitter.

But if you’ve already designed your pumpkin and forgot to include the flag, a skull might work, too.

    Chris Baldwin and Courtney Sendall talk about the Wichita flag and Baldwin's flag-themed tattoo on his right bicep. The popularity of the Wichita flag has been skyrocketing lately. (Video by Bryan Horwath / The Wichita Eagle)

Chris Baldwin and Courtney Sendall talk about the Wichita flag and Baldwin's flag-themed tattoo on his right bicep. The popularity of the Wichita flag has been skyrocketing lately. (Video by Bryan Horwath / The Wichita Eagle)

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

    Facts and figures relating to Halloween candy, costumes and traditions.

