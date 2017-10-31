Wichita flag finds itself on pumpkins and skulls this Halloween

It is no secret that Wichitans love their red, white and blue flag.
You can find it on T-shirts, coffee mugs and murals throughout the city. And soon, you may even find it on license plates.
So it should come as no surprise that the Wichita flag has become the theme of many carved, painted and bedazzled pumpkins this Halloween. And it is a great way to get noticed by the Wichita Flag account – @WichitaFlag – itself. If you’re lucky, the flag will retweet your flag-inspired pumpkin – or skull – on Twitter.
I'm pretty pleased with how my @WichitaFlag pumpkin turned out. #WichitaFlag #WichitaPride pic.twitter.com/gVVF4u0Iwc— Chad Langdon (@revchadlangdon) October 31, 2017
We decorated and donated a pumpkin to @PrimroseWichita . They requested a #wichitaflag #pumpkin for their #trunkortreat2017 event. pic.twitter.com/QGCq3vdrUX— WichitaChamber (@ChamberWichita) October 31, 2017
Happy Halloween,#Wichita. Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/0zMnua0JXI— Wichita Flag (@WichitaFlag) October 31, 2017
More #wichitaflag pumpkin fun from WSU Shocker Studios. #HappyHalloween2017 pic.twitter.com/J7QcrNA2jO— Wichita Flag (@WichitaFlag) October 29, 2017
Pumpkin carving contest @BaselineICT. @WichitaFlag Representing! #wichitaflag pic.twitter.com/BeIeZs5seq— Geoff Louvar (@GeoffLouvar) October 27, 2017
But if you’ve already designed your pumpkin and forgot to include the flag, a skull might work, too.
Loving this design from @LucindasOldTown. It's a totally #Wichita look--airplane, wheat, sunflower, feathers and me. #Halloween #skullart pic.twitter.com/GINqBCQHnN— Wichita Flag (@WichitaFlag) October 25, 2017
More flag-themed Halloween decor. This one by Jessica Bowman. Thanks for sharing. pic.twitter.com/Gq9g66Z6xe— Wichita Flag (@WichitaFlag) October 30, 2017
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments