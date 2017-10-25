‘Make America Great Again’ with Trump’s pumpkin hat

That bright red “Make America Great Again” hat might look a little funny on Halloween.
Are you really a Trump supporter? Is it part of your costume?
So if you want to avoid the “Trump costume or Trump supporter” questions on Halloween, President Trump has an answer for you.
Look no further than Trump’s re-election campaign store website and you will find his “Make America Great Again” hats that now come in a pumpkin theme.
“It's Trick-or-Treat time and this MAGA hat is definitely a treat,” the $45-hat description reads.
The hat has an embroidered jack-o-lantern in the front and “Make America Great Again” embroidered on the back. The hat is “proudly” made in the USA.
Order your limited-edition #MAGA hat before they all disappear. https://t.co/yxXbI9wu0Z pic.twitter.com/qOAuGKQsTv— GOP (@GOP) October 22, 2017
#MakeHalloweenGreatAgain and order your pumpkin #MAGA hat today! https://t.co/uqw5keCSoU pic.twitter.com/N1QsK1PsFW— Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 23, 2017
If you were hoping to wear this hat on Halloween, here’s the bad news: It had to be ordered by Oct. 23 to ensure delivery by the holiday. Worst news: It is now sold out.
Despite the fact that it is already sold out, people have turned to Twitter to express their thoughts on this orange “Trumpkin” hat.
Ridiculous? Yes. But Trumpkins are buying them like crazy.https://t.co/4XEfXWlRuA— Andrew Bradford (@deepleftAndrew) October 24, 2017
Nice portrait of @realDonaldTrump on that hat...... ohhh its an orange pumpkin... my bad #MAGA— Angry Jew (@OyVeyAngryJew) October 22, 2017
