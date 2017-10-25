The hat was sold on Trump’s re-election campaign store website for $45.
The hat was sold on Trump’s re-election campaign store website for $45. Screen capture
The hat was sold on Trump’s re-election campaign store website for $45. Screen capture

Holidays

‘Make America Great Again’ with Trump’s pumpkin hat

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 25, 2017 3:53 PM

That bright red “Make America Great Again” hat might look a little funny on Halloween.

Are you really a Trump supporter? Is it part of your costume?

So if you want to avoid the “Trump costume or Trump supporter” questions on Halloween, President Trump has an answer for you.

Look no further than Trump’s re-election campaign store website and you will find his “Make America Great Again” hats that now come in a pumpkin theme.

“It's Trick-or-Treat time and this MAGA hat is definitely a treat,” the $45-hat description reads.

The hat has an embroidered jack-o-lantern in the front and “Make America Great Again” embroidered on the back. The hat is “proudly” made in the USA.

If you were hoping to wear this hat on Halloween, here’s the bad news: It had to be ordered by Oct. 23 to ensure delivery by the holiday. Worst news: It is now sold out.

Despite the fact that it is already sold out, people have turned to Twitter to express their thoughts on this orange “Trumpkin” hat.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A risky Halloween for your eyes?

    Spooky, colorful and weird contact lenses are widely available online. U.S. law requires sellers to get a prescription to sell any contact lenses, including decorative lenses that don't correct the wearer's vision. A correct fit and proper care reduce risks of damage to your eyes.

A risky Halloween for your eyes?

A risky Halloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Halloween for your eyes?
Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas 0:46

Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas
Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.' 3:12

Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.'

View More Video