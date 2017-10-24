The Great Carving Contest is awarding $10,000 to the jack-o-lantern with the most votes.
The Great Carving Contest is awarding $10,000 to the jack-o-lantern with the most votes. Tribune File photo
The Great Carving Contest is awarding $10,000 to the jack-o-lantern with the most votes. Tribune File photo

Holidays

Get creative with your pumpkin carving, and you could win $10,000

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 9:56 AM

The Great Carving Contest is searching the nation for the best jack-o-lantern, but it must be from a pumpkin purchased from one of Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers Inc.’s partners.

Lucky for Wichitans, there’s one of these patches on Rock Road.

The Calvary United Methodist Church’s patch at 2525 N. Rock Road is one of over 1,000 pumpkin patches nationwide who will provide you with a contest sticker labeled, “The Great Carving Contest” with your pumpkin purchase.

Once you have your pumpkin and sticker, all you have to do is carve, sculpt or paint your pumpkin before uploading a picture of the pumpkin – with the sticker visible – to facebook.com/carvingcontest.

Then just get your friends to vote for your pumpkin. Voting ends Nov. 1.

If your pumpkin gets the most votes, you will win $10,000. The pumpkin patch who sold the winning pumpkin will also win $1,000.

If there is a tie, the prize money will be split evenly among the winners.

So far, pumpkin entries include a carving of a tornado, a lion head and a painted pumpkin puppy.

For all of the rules, visit www.facebook.com/carvingcontest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas

    Some people spend months and a lot of money planning their Halloween costumes, but you don't have to do either of those things! We headed to the Friends of Caroline Hospice Thrift Store in Beaufort to show you a few easy to create Halloween costume ideas that you could easily find and put together.

Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas

Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas 0:46

Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas
Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.' 3:12

Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.'
See when fireworks go wrong 1:13

See when fireworks go wrong

View More Video