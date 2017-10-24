Get creative with your pumpkin carving, and you could win $10,000

The Great Carving Contest is searching the nation for the best jack-o-lantern, but it must be from a pumpkin purchased from one of Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers Inc.’s partners.
Lucky for Wichitans, there’s one of these patches on Rock Road.
The Calvary United Methodist Church’s patch at 2525 N. Rock Road is one of over 1,000 pumpkin patches nationwide who will provide you with a contest sticker labeled, “The Great Carving Contest” with your pumpkin purchase.
Once you have your pumpkin and sticker, all you have to do is carve, sculpt or paint your pumpkin before uploading a picture of the pumpkin – with the sticker visible – to facebook.com/carvingcontest.
Then just get your friends to vote for your pumpkin. Voting ends Nov. 1.
If your pumpkin gets the most votes, you will win $10,000. The pumpkin patch who sold the winning pumpkin will also win $1,000.
If there is a tie, the prize money will be split evenly among the winners.
So far, pumpkin entries include a carving of a tornado, a lion head and a painted pumpkin puppy.
For all of the rules, visit www.facebook.com/carvingcontest.
Comments