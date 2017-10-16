Teal pumpkins signal allergy-friendly treats to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
Teal pumpkins signal allergy-friendly treats to trick-or-treaters on Halloween. mythja Getty Images/iStockphoto
Teal pumpkins signal allergy-friendly treats to trick-or-treaters on Halloween. mythja Getty Images/iStockphoto

Holidays

Teal pumpkins signal allergy-friendly treats this Halloween

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 16, 2017 12:43 PM

If you go trick-or-treating this year, you might notice some houses with a teal pumpkin outside the doorstep.

These houses are part of the Teal Pumpkin Project, and they are promising to provide non-food or allergy-friendly treats on Halloween that anyone – especially those who have food allergies – can enjoy. Teal is the color for food allergy awareness.

The project, ran by Food Allergy Research and Education, is in its fourth year of letting trick-or-treaters with allergies know which households they can safely visit.

“One in 13 children in the U.S. has at least one food allergy, and reports show that anaphylactic food reactions have climbed dramatically in recent years,” said Lois Witkop, chief advancement officer with Food Allergy Research and Education. “It’s clear that food allergies are a serious public health issue that we all must take seriously. The Teal Pumpkin Project provides an opportunity for all of us to show empathy for kids who often feel excluded. We would love to see at least one teal pumpkin on every block – and it’s a terrific way for communities to come together to celebration inclusion.”

In Wichita, five homes and one church have registered with the Teal Pumpkin Project and put their location on the map.

The Solis family in the 1900 block of South Milstead Street will be providing allergy-friendly treats.

“We too have a child with a food allergy,” they posted on the project’s map. “So, of course we support Teal Pumpkin Project!”

Other locations participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project can be found at: https://www.foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project/map.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.'

    Go behind the scenes and see what goes into making the largest haunted attraction in Kansas, Field of Screams, come to life on a nightly basis. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.'

Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.' 3:12

Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.'
See when fireworks go wrong 1:13

See when fireworks go wrong
How to grill your steak this July Fourth 2:37

How to grill your steak this July Fourth

View More Video