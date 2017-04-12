Looking for Easter egg hunts? Here you go

2:49 Democrat James Thompson vows to run again in 2018 Pause

0:45 Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita

2:00 An advance look at the new Warren 21 adult-only theater

5:52 Republican Ron Estes wins 4th District congressional race

1:15 He tried to buy candy at the 7-Eleven; now police are looking for him

4:19 Wichita State actors train for Hollywood

0:39 Homicide in southwest Wichita

2:00 Security camera catches two guys draining a keg on their way out

3:28 Gregg Marshall answers questions about AAC move