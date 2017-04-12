Looking for Easter egg hunts? Here you go

Sunday is Easter, and across Wichita, organizations, businesses and churches will be hiding eggs for little hunters.
Here’s a list of some of the hunts scheduled for Saturday and Sunday around the area.
Saturday
Easter Eggstravaganza is back at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 555 Zoo Blvd. It lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it’s not a traditional egg hunt. Children are encouraged to bring their Easter baskets to load up treats, but they’ll find big eggs placed around the zoo, report where they found them and qualify for prizes. They also can visit the Easter Bunny, have their photos taken and play games. The event is included in zoo membership, or admission is $15.95 for adults and $11.95 for seniors and ages 3-11.
The Arc’s Easter Egg Hunt is for ages 12 and under who have special needs, plus their families. It’s 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Arc of Sedgwick County, 2919 W. Second St. Admission is free.
All Star Sports Easter Egg Hunt: The business at 8333 W. 21st St. will put on two hunts: one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. There will be three different age groups, and admission is $3 per child. Proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Kansas. There will also be prizes and specials.
Midian Shrine Center Easter Egg Hunt: This hunt happens from noon to 2 p.m. at Orchard Park, 4800 W. Ninth St. Doors open at 10 a.m., and a hotdog lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Adults will be $5, and children are free.
Easter Egg Hunt at Stearman Field Bar & Grill, 14789 SW 30th St., Benton: The Easter Bunny will visit the airfield and restaurant from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will be egg hunts for different age groups. The menu will feature a special glazed ham dinner that day, too.
Ark Church Indoor Easter Egg Hunt: This free event will feature five age categories of egg hunts with candy- and prize-stuffed eggs. It’ll also offer concessions and games. It’s from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the church, 5501 N. Maize Road, Maize. Admission is $1. For details, visit www.generationskids.com.
Free Easter Egg Hunt at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich: This event starts in the gym at 9:30 a.m. and will feature games, crafts and an egg hunt for kids sixth grade and younger. Admission is free.
Asbury Church Eggstravaganza, 2801 W. 15th St.: This event is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church and will include an egg hunt, prizes and more. Admission is free.
Metro East Baptist Church egg hunt: The church at 333 N. 143rd St. E. will have a free egg hunt from 2 to 4 p.m.
Believers Southern Baptist Church, 13909 W. 21 St.: This church's hunt starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and is for ages 18 months to sixth grade. Hunters will be divided into age categories.
Sunday
All Star Adventures Easter Egg Hunt: This event at 1010 N. Webb Road will feature a 2 p.m. egg hunt, and there will be three different age brackets. It’ll also include photos with the Easter Bunny. It’s $3 a child, and proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish.
College Hill Easter Egg Hunt, College Hill Park, 304 S. Circle: College Hill Neighbors and their families are invited to hunt for treats in the park starting at 3 p.m., and the Easter Bunny will be in attendance. Admission is free.
