Share the Season helps father give his children a better Christmas

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
Two months is all it took to set this father of six back on his bills.
The 45-year-old Wichita man was laid off in August. He found a job two months later, but two months with no work coupled with supporting five children and helping support a sixth resulted in some late bills.
A friend told him about Share the Season, and he applied.
“I was glad that they were able to help me out so that I could do more for my children this year,” he said.
With help from Share the Season, he caught up on his bills and is looking forward to giving his children a better Christmas.
“After the bills are paid, it will be a little bit more blessing for my children,” he said. “They (Share the Season) were a blessing and God blessed them to help people like me.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $226,750.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
