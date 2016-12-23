Share the Season helps mom get back on her feet

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
Since the beginning of November, expenses have been piling up for this single Wichita mom.
Her father died earlier this year, leaving her and her teenage daughter on their own. The loss of her father set her back on paying her bills.
She wrote on her Share the Season application that she needed “to get back on my feet. I will appreciate all the help. I am still working, just need to catch up.”
She learned about Share the Season online.
She said she was glad for the help to pay her electric bills.
“It’s definitely going to help out with Christmas this year,” she said. “It’s great. I wish other people would get it, too.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $226,750.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
