You might have less time to return Christmas gifts this year

If you’re on the fence about whether to return a gift this Christmas, you may not have as much time to decide as you used to. Or, you may have more time. It all depends on where you bought it.
A recent study by ConsumerWorld.org found some stores are shortening their return windows. Others are getting more generous and offering special extended holiday return periods, while most stores’ policies have remained about the same as last year.
“If shoppers follow the rules, they should have many happy returns,” Edgar Dworsky, founder of Consumer World, an online consumer guide, said in a Dec. 15 news release. “But, since the rules vary so much from store to store, you really have to read the fine print.”
If you buy something that doesn’t work or was misrepresented and you paid with a credit card, you can seek a refund from your card by disputing the charge if the store won’t take it back.
The changes in return policies that Consumer World found for this year:
▪ Macy’s now requires all returns in one year instead of allowing returns anytime.
▪ Kohl’s added a deadline of Jan. 31 for “premium electronics” instead of open-ended.
▪ Costco reduced its return period for major appliances from open-ended to 90 days.
▪ New, short return periods for drones were added: Target, 14 days; Wal-Mart, 15 days; and Toys “R” Us, 30 days.
▪ Sears started its holiday returns policy one week earlier and allows returns one week later.
▪ Toys ‘R’ Us increased the return period for computer hardware from 15 to 30 days.
Other noteworthy findings in the report:
▪ At Amazon, groceries, plants and flowers are not returnable but may be refundable.
▪ Target REDcard holders get 30 extra return days. Items that are opened/damaged/receipt-less may be denied a refund or exchange. Best Buy adds more time for elite members, too.
▪ Express, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom use “do not remove” tags on some clothing that must remain attached to deter “wardrobing” — buying then returning after a one-time use.
▪ Without a receipt, Wal-Mart gives customers the option of a cash refund (if the purchase was under $25), a gift card for the amount of the purchase (if it was over $25), or an even exchange. Shoppers can only make three no-receipt returns within a 45-day period. Wal-Mart tracks returns in a database and may deny a return that exceeds the store’s limits.
Here are summaries of other return policies:
▪ Amazon.com: January 31 for most items shipped Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. No refunds on downloads.
▪ Best Buy: January 15 for most purchases Oct. 30-Dec. 31. Elite members may get more time.
▪ Costco: No deadline, but 90 days for: TVs, computers, cameras, MP3 players, cellphones, projectors and major appliances.
▪ Kohl’s: No deadline, but premium electronics bought Nov. 1-Dec. 25 returnable until Jan. 31.
▪ Macy’s: One year for returns, but some furniture — three days, some mattresses — 60 days. Receipt or return label gets price paid; 15 percent restocking fees on some items.
▪ Marshalls: Jan. 23 for purchases Oct. 16-Dec. 24. This retailer posts clear in-store signs about their extended holiday return policy every year.
▪ Overstock.com: Jan. 31 for most items purchased Nov. 1 or later. Fees apply if opened, used or late.
▪ Sears: Jan. 31 deadline for most 30-day items except major appliances purchased Nov. 1 on. Report certain damaged goods within 72 hours or no refund. Even exchange only on some open items; 15 percent restocking fee on electronics missing parts, furniture, etc.
▪ Staples: No deadline for office supplies. Jan. 15 for electronics, furniture bought since Nov. 20.
▪ TJ Maxx: Jan. 23 for purchases Oct. 16-Dec. 24. This retailer posts clear in-store signs about their extended holiday return policy every year.
▪ Target: 90 days most items, except 30 days for electronics and entertainment items, 14 days for drones, but days begin Dec. 26 for purchases since Nov. 1. Store brands — one year. May deny refund for opened/damaged/unreceipted items. REDcard holders get 30 extra days.
▪ Toys ‘R’ Us: Most items bought from Sept. 1 onward can be returned until Jan. 28, but only Nov. 1 onward for video game hardware, cameras, music players, netbooks, eReaders, etc.
▪ Wal-Mart: 90 days most items. For purchases made from Nov. 1 on, 15 days (PCs, cameras, GPS, more), 30 days (mowers, a/c, more) but count days starting Dec. 26.
