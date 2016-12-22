Share the Season helps woman so she can get her prescriptions

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
With bills piling up and prescriptions to fill, this woman got some relief for the holidays from Share the Season.
The 59-year-old Wichita nurse had to go on disability earlier this year, which cut her income.
She wrote on her application: “I always worked and made a decent living, but this huge reduction of wages leaves me overwhelmed and struggling to get by.”
Her top priority was to fill all her prescriptions, rather than skipping over a few each month.
“I’m very grateful that I had the opportunity to use it (Share the Season) and that it’s in the Wichita area,” she said.
With the help from Share the Season, she has been able to pay her bills for December.
“It takes the weariness out of my mind for a little awhile,” she said.
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $226,750.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Among recent donors: Betty Clements;Bruce G. Cochener Foundation; C. Richard and Pauletta Roberts; Charles and Guyetta Martin in memory of Marjorie Monroe; Clyde and Vicky Jacobs; Cody and Robin Wray; Curtis and Kathleen Demuth; D. Dale and Marilyn Richmond in memory of Marilyn A. Richmond; DeeAnne Fahnestock in memory of George Fahnestock; Donald and Pattie McCullough in memory of Don and Rosemary McCullough, Berle Walkeys, Amos and Ruth White; Douglas and Janet Donaghue in memory of Robert Davis and Tony Donaghue; Earline Brittain; Gale and Crystal Meek.
Glibert and Sharon Nye; James and Cheryl Donecker in honor of the Kniffin Family; James and Karen Chadwick; James and Marilyn John; Jamie and Rusty Lane; Jane Byrnes; Janet Bachman; Jeff and Debbie Dunagan; Jeff and Janice Van Sickle; Jeff and Jill Bryant in memory of Marjorie Mitchell; Jeffrey and Betty Krehbiel in honor of mother; Jennifer Lee; Jerry and Anita Allard; Jim Franklin Insurance Agency; Joe and Ruby Tobey; Joel and Sue Christians in memory of Bill Marsh; John and Ellen Bandy; John and Louise Hall; John and Sandra Herrington; Joyce Markley; Karen Gilchrist.
Karen Sanders-West; Kenneth and Tamara Breeden in memory of Dr. Francis Abraham and Fr. Aaron Pirrera, OSB; Laney Flattery; Lattner Family Foundation Inc. in memory of Forrest C. and Frances H. Lattner; Marguerite Perfett; Marilee Marsal; Marilyn Sones in honor of Greg Nicholson; Marjory Talbott in memory of John Talbott; Mark and Mary Toben; and Mark and Nancy Davis in memory of Robert Razook.
