Wichita to mark Kwanzaa’s 50th anniversary

Fifty years after a struggle for freedom motivated Kwanzaa founder Maulana Karenga to create a celebration of the peoples affected by the African diaspora, the Wichita community will observe Kwanzaa’s golden anniversary.
The Wichita Griots Storytelling Institute and the Wichita African American Council of Elders are holding family-friendly events on the first and fifth days of the holiday.
The Council of Elders will host the sixth biannual Enstoolment of New Elders from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday at the Urban Preparatory Academy, 2821 E. 24th St. North.
Later in the weeklong celebration, the Griots will hold a Kwanzaa concert from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Wichita, 7202 E. 21st St.
Kwanzaa was created in 1966 “to create, re-create and circulate African culture as an aid to building community, enriching Black consciousness and reaffirming the value of cultural grounding for life and struggle,” according to the Official Kwanzaa website.
The website says the nonreligious holiday lasts seven days, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, emphasizing the values of Nguzo Saba, or the Seven Principles. Each night, a candle on a Kinara is lit to symbolize one of Karenga’s seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
The Griots Storytelling Institute will relay traditional stories, personal stories and folklore around the seven principles of Kwanzaa, using dancers and singers, which give the event its energy, according to Jean Pouncil-Burton, a member of the Griots council.
“We have put on a concert celebrating Kwanzaa for years,” Pouncil-Burton said. “It’s important for us to know our history. It’s important for us to know the seven principles. We should apply these principles year-round, not just during Kwanzaa.”
The Official Kwanzaa website states that the word “Kwanzaa,” originating from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” translates to “first fruits” and traces its roots back to African harvest festivals. The second “a” in “Kwanzaa” stems from the original seven children who wanted to be represented by a letter in Kwanzaa, and thus the “a” was added.
Although Kwanzaa is not celebrated in a uniform way, each celebration typically includes songs, dances, storytelling, poetry readings and a large traditional meal, according to History.com.
The Wichita African American Council of Elders Facebook page calls the organization “an advisory board, offering guidance and leadership on issues affecting our community.”
Elder Tasleem Muqtasid said that the Enstoolment of New Elders is done every two years to bring in new elders, ages 60 or older, whose purpose is to guide the community.
“It’s a circle of men and women that are African-American or African descent whose mission and purpose are rooted in the seven principals of Kwanzaa,” Muqtasid said. “They serve as a spiritual and ethical conduit for the black community by building on its historical legacy of its African history.”
Muqtasid said the council tries to preserve the history, traditions and contributions of people of African descent by instructing, supporting, counseling and guiding parents, youths or any community member or organization who asks.
A communal Kwanzaa feast will follow the Enstoolment of New Elders. Guests are asked to contribute to a Kuumba, or creativity, salad by bringing various salad toppings.
Muqtasid said it’s important for the children and community members to hear remembrances and lectures about African heroes and “sheroes,” reminding them of where they came from and what they have now.
“Kwanzaa is a celebration of my people,” Muqtasid said. “And if you don’t celebrate yourself, probably no one else will.”
Wichita African American Council of Elders
What: Enstoolment of New Elders
Where: 1-4 p.m. Monday
Where: Urban Preparatory Academy, 2821 E. 24th St. North
Admission: Free
Info: Contact Fran Jackson at 316-617-0141 or Tasleem Muqtasid at 316-684-7126.
Kwanzaa concert
What: Annual Wichita Griots Storytelling Institute’s concert
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: First Unitarian Universalist Church of Wichita, 7202 E. 21st St.
Admission: Free; donations accepted.
Info: Contact Anne Welsbacher at 310-663-2565 or Jean Pouncil-Burton at 316-682-1909.
