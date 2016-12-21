15 fun things to do in Wichita with your out-of-town holiday guests

So this year is your turn to host family and friends for the holidays. Besides getting the house ready and preparing the meal, you need to have entertainment ideas for your out-of-town guests.
We’ve done the heavy lifting and come up with ideas for things to do with your visitors while they are in Wichita. While the hours listed are for the next few days, keep this list for the next time you’re looking for something new to try or have more guests visiting.
He’s a keeper: Visitors can’t say they’ve seen Wichita if they’ve not gazed up at the “Keeper of the Plains” sculpture standing 44 feet tall where the Big and Little Arkansas rivers converge downtown. While you can see the steel structure from many vantage points, we recommend parking at Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd., and walking over to the Keeper of the Plains Plaza, accessible 5 a.m. to midnight. The most dramatic time to go is at 7 p.m. to see the nightly lighting of the fire pots. Don’t be late; they’re on for only 15 minutes. They will be lit every night unless ice makes the pedestrian bridge leading to the plaza unsafe. And it’s free.
Escape games: Escaping your family might be at the top of your mind during the holidays, so why not make a game of it? You’ll find escape game operations in nearly every area of town; check websites and social media for hours during the holidays. One that will be open all weekend – including Christmas Day – is We Xcape in Brittany Center at 21st and Woodlawn. They are booking games online for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and you can call 316-302-5168 to book games for Monday. They have three rooms, each with a different theme and a set of clues you use to solve puzzles and escape the room within an hour. Your group can include up to six or eight people depending on the room chosen. Cost is $25 per person; book online and use the promotion code “Christmas30” for 30 percent off.
Watch professional hockey: The Wichita Thunder take the ice at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Intrust Bank Arena, facing the Missouri Mavericks. Rumor has it that Santa will make an appearance. This is the 25th anniversary of Wichita’s professional hockey team, which is now affiliated with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. Ticket prices range from $12 to $35. The arena is downtown at 500 E. Waterman.
Play beach volleyball: Yes, we have beach volleyball. In Kansas. In December. Every Saturday, Wichita Sports Forum offers $5 open beach volleyball indoors, where it’s always 72 degrees on the sand court. Normally there are two sessions – competitive and recreational – but this Saturday, you can play anytime during their limited hours. Cost is $5 per person. If you’re interested in another sport, call ahead (316-201-1414) and find out which courts will be available for $10 open play. The Wichita Sports Forum, 2668 N. Greenwich Road, is open 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed on Christmas Day.
Jump around: Aviate Extreme Air Sports Trampoline Park, inside the Wichita Sports Forum, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with $1 off jump prices on Friday. Regular pricing ranges from $10-$13 for one hour and $15-$20 for two hours. Ages 12 and under must have a parent/guardian over 18 in the facility at all times. From 9 p.m. to midnight, they offer Club Aviate for ages 15 and older (ID required). For $13 for one hour or $20 for two hours, you can jump to black lights, glow lights, laser lights and music. Aviate is open 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed on Christmas Day. In west Wichita, Urban Air, 8545 W. Irving, is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Prices and hours are similar at Wichita’s other indoor trampoline parks: Get Air is downtown at 130 N. New York St., and Urban Air is on the west side. If you plan to jump more than one hour at Urban Air, go to urbanairtrampolinepark.com for coupons; for example, $15.99 for an all-day pass or $58.99 for a group fun pack that includes ice cream and bottled water.
Elephants on Christmas Day: Sedgwick County Zoo’s new Reed Family Elephants of the Zambezi River Valley exhibit is the third-largest in the country and is sure to impress any of your guests. The zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day this month, including Christmas. Find the daily schedule on the zoo’s website if you want to time your visit with an animal feeding, and plan to warm up with hot chocolate at the Plaza Beastro. Admission is $9.95-$14.95, ages 2 and under free. Visit on any Wednesday through February for $3 admission.
Not your average movie experience: For Wichitans, a Warren Theatres movie-going experience is the norm, but that’s not the case for out-of-town guests. Head west (9150 W. 21st St.) for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” on one of the largest IMAX screens in North America, go downtown (353 N. Mead) to have food and drinks delivered during the movie (must be 18 or older after 8 p.m.) or visit the east theater (11611 E. 13th St.) to see a movie in the grand auditorium, the balcony or Warren 21, which caters to ages 21 and over with features like reclining, heated seats and individual armrests, reserved seating and an expanded bar and food menu. All locations are open on Saturday (no shows start after 5 p.m.) and they have normal operating hours on Christmas Day.
See art, buy 25-cent prints: Take advantage of the Wichita Art Museum’s free admission on Saturday and explore the collection of American art spanning three centuries at the state’s largest art museum. One of several current exhibits is “386,552: Art for Wichita” – named for the 2016 census-bureau population of Wichita and showcasing the art and artists that have helped shape the city. Along with objects from the permanent collection, “386,552” showcases a rotation of local artists. For 25 cents, visitors can purchase reproductions of the local artists’ work from two art-vending machines.
The museum, 1400 Museum Blvd., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed on Christmas Day and Dec. 26. The Muse Cafe will serve lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, lunch/brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and will offer drinks and dessert from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is always free on Saturdays; other days, it ranges from $3 to $7, ages 4 and under free. If your guests are staying into next week, plan on attending the museum’s free Winter Art Mania from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 27-29.
Go ice skating: The Wichita Ice Center, 505 W. Maple, offers indoor public ice skating sessions: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 and skate rental is $3. Ages 4 and under get free admission but will still need to rent skates. The center also offers a family skate package for $30, including admission and skate rentals for a family of four.
Play a friendly game of war: Burn off some energy on the indoor foam dart battlefield at Dart Warz, 6803 Taft, in west Wichita. Ages 5 and up are allowed to play, making this a multigenerational activity. They are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for ages 5 and up, 7 to 11 p.m. for ages 8 and up on Friday. They are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for ages 5 and up. They are closed on Christmas Day. You can play about 15 games in an hour. Prices are $8 an hour per person on weekdays, $10 an hour per person on weekends.
Discover world treasures: Show Cousin Eddie one of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex in the world, along with two Egyptian mummies and three floors of eclectic pre-history to modern-day artifacts at the Museum of World Treasures, 835 E. First St. If you’ve been before, there will still be something new to see: in November, staff unveiled “Forgotten Heroes: Conflict in Korea, 1951-1953,” an exhibit with items not before displayed at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Christmas Day. It will reopen with regular hours on Monday. Admission is $6.95-$8.95, ages 3 and under free.
Entertaining and Educational: Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd., has three national traveling exhibits: “Human Plus: Real Lives and Real Engineering,” “Genome: Unlocking Life’s Code” and “Eat Well, Play Well” are included in general admission. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Christmas Day, then open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Admission is $6-$9.50, ages 2 and under free.
The Boeing Dome Theater and Planetarium at Exploration Place is showing “Let It Snow,” holiday imagery set to classic holiday music from Frank Sinatra to the Muppets. Tickets for the movie are $3-$5, and it does not require general museum admission. Call 316-660-0600 for daily show times.
Exploration Place also has 10 Winter Break Edventures for grades K-5 through Jan. 3. They run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $35 per person per day. Visit exploration.org for the schedule.
Buy doughnuts: Several of Wichita’s doughnut-makers don’t close – even for Christmas – and they offer fun atmospheres and zany flavors, making them destinations for your guests. Hurts Donuts’ east (3750 N. Woodlawn) and west (7010 W. 21st St. North) locations are open 24 hours a day and will be serving yeast and cake doughnut varieties, including Grinch, snowman and other holiday-decorated treats among the 50-60 varieties offered daily. The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas, is also open 24/7, though you’ll have to settle for drive-up from midnight to 6 a.m. They use local ingredients in their made-from-scratch cake doughnuts and have a coffee bar. The Donut Whole is hosting an all-ages live jazz performance by guitar/bass duo The Leftovers at 8 p.m. Saturday. Owner Michael Carmody promises special holiday flavors all weekend, and they are also playing a Christmas Cards game through Dec. 31 that includes prizes from local businesses.
Visit a soda jerk: One of Kansas’ most complete old-fashioned soda fountains is still in use at Old Mill Tasty Shop. Stop in to see the set-up built in the late 1920s. Take a seat at the 25-foot marble counter, visit with the soda jerks, then watch them make a cherry Coke, brown cow or top a piece of homemade pie with ice cream. (Soft drinks come with one free refill.) Old Mill Tasty Shop, 604 E. Douglas, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed on Christmas Day.
See holiday lights: Find the Wichita Eagle’s holiday light viewing routes online at Kansas.com/holidays. If you want to show off and take your visitors to the largest light display in Kansas, Illuminations at Botanica, 701 Amidon St., you’ll need to plan ahead. The display is not open on Saturday or Sunday. It is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and resumes Monday. If you visit Friday, you’ll get the added bonus of live music – 6:30-7:15 p.m.: Tiller Ensemble (Heights High School), Terrace Room; 6:30-8:15 p.m.: Nimbodog with Cala Sahar, outside at Children’s Garden, and Voci Duello, Pavilion; 7:30-8:15 p.m.: Heights High School Jazz Band, Terrace Room. Tickets are $6-$8; save time and buy in advance at QuikTrip locations.
