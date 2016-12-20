Share the Season helps mother pay bills after move, father’s death

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
The oldest and youngest generations tug at this mother.
She has always believed in family first.
And in the past couple of years, she has been caught between the generations.
Her 95-year-old father living in New York had congestive heart failure and died in September.
She moved to Wichita to be closer to her son in July.
“When my father passed away, he did not have a life insurance policy and we were stuck with trying to make funeral arrangements for him,” she said.
She and her siblings each chipped in, she said.
“It was unthinkable putting him in a potter’s field,” she said.
But that left her two months behind on most of her bills.
Her boss suggested she apply for Share the Season.
“I went to them, and it was such a blessing,” she said. “They helped me get caught up. They paid my utilities and are helping fix my old car. They are helping me get front and rear shocks done. And I now have money to buy a present for my son’s birthday. I can’t thank them enough.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $150,000.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
Comments