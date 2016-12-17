Share the Season helps woman catch up on bills after mother’s death

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
Sometimes you’re so grateful you give out hugs.
That’s the way it was recently for a Wichita woman who received financial help from Share the Season.
With two grown children in college, money was already tight for her and her husband.
But when her mother died last year, she found herself paying for funeral expenses and a barrage of medical bills.
“That put us so far behind,” she said. “I didn’t know how we’d get caught up.”
She drained her savings and pinched pennies wherever she could. It still wasn’t enough.
A friend told her about Share the Season. She thought there was no way she’d get help.
“But I went for it,” she said.
Share the Season was able to provide enough for the family to pay off the bills related to her mother.
“I was so very thankful to Share the Season,” she said. “I was so excited I was hugging the lady.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $150,000.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
