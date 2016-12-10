Will it fit? (When the gift is bigger than your car)

Shoppers at a west-side store struggle to get a very large box with a basketball goal into their car. It won't fit now matter how hard they try.
National

Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence. (Associated Press)

Holidays

Pesky penguins won't leave scuba-diving Santa alone

Santa Claus went diving with the penguins on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo. Families took pictures of their children with Santa bubbling away in the background. The Santa Dives event continues from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas.

Holidays

Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

Mary Pitman, of Pitman Family Farms and Mary's Turkeys, shares her top tips of how to cook a turkey at Whole Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno, Calif. (Video by Silvia Flores / The Fresno Bee)

Entertainment Videos