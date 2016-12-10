Will it fit? (When the gift is bigger than your car)

President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence. (Associated Press)
Santa Claus went diving with the penguins on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo. Families took pictures of their children with Santa bubbling away in the background. The Santa Dives event continues from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas.
If you were hoping for a peaceful family gathering over the holiday maybe you shouldn't serve green bean casserole. People either love it or hate it. The creamy regular on holiday menus can polarize relatives as much as the 2016 presidential election. Just in case you want to make it, here's an easy recipe.
Mary Pitman, of Pitman Family Farms and Mary's Turkeys, shares her top tips of how to cook a turkey at Whole Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno, Calif. (Video by Silvia Flores / The Fresno Bee)