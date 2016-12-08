Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

As part of the Joining Forces initiative, First Lady Michelle Obama welcomed military families to the White House to view the 2016 holiday decorations. As in years past, several of the White House holiday decorations honor military families. She was introduced by Army veteran Hazel Bethel of Miami, Fla. (Courtesy of The White House)
Santa Claus went diving with the penguins on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo. Families took pictures of their children with Santa bubbling away in the background. The Santa Dives event continues from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas.
If you were hoping for a peaceful family gathering over the holiday maybe you shouldn't serve green bean casserole. People either love it or hate it. The creamy regular on holiday menus can polarize relatives as much as the 2016 presidential election. Just in case you want to make it, here's an easy recipe.
Mary Pitman, of Pitman Family Farms and Mary's Turkeys, shares her top tips of how to cook a turkey at Whole Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno, Calif. (Video by Silvia Flores / The Fresno Bee)
The Wichita Salvation Army kicked of the holiday season with the annual lighting of the giant kettle Thursday. It announced its fundraising goals and discussed the loss of HUD funding. It also announced the start of applications for holiday assistance. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)