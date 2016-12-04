Wichita celebrates Christmas

President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence. (Associated Press)
Santa Claus went diving with the penguins on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo. Families took pictures of their children with Santa bubbling away in the background. The Santa Dives event continues from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas.
Mary Pitman, of Pitman Family Farms and Mary's Turkeys, shares her top tips of how to cook a turkey at Whole Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno, Calif. (Video by Silvia Flores / The Fresno Bee)
The Wichita Salvation Army kicked of the holiday season with the annual lighting of the giant kettle Thursday. It announced its fundraising goals and discussed the loss of HUD funding. It also announced the start of applications for holiday assistance. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
The Butterball Turkey Talk Line launched in 1981 to help home cooks make turkeys for Thanksgiving. The hotline has helped 50 million people so far. Supervisor Marjorie Klindera shared what it's like to work on the hotline. (Meta Viers and Cristina Rayas/McClatchy)
Ron Wilson started leading the Wichita Toy Run in his Santa suit in 1988. He still loves it, but at 77, this could be his last year. That's what he's telling his wife, anyway. (Video by Oliver Morrison / The Wichita Eagle)
Decked out as Superman, Captain America and local sports heroes, Kansas City’s adorable newborns have gone international. As part of an effort to inject Halloween happiness at St. Luke’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, the March of Dimes recently teamed with hospital staff members to outfit the tiny patients in handmade costumes.