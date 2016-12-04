Wichita celebrates Christmas

The mayor's tree lighting, a visit from Santa, Lights on the River and fireworks all welcomed in the holiday season. (Video by Kelsey Ryan / The Wichita Eagle)
Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence. (Associated Press)

Pesky penguins won't leave scuba-diving Santa alone

Santa Claus went diving with the penguins on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo. Families took pictures of their children with Santa bubbling away in the background. The Santa Dives event continues from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas.

Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

Mary Pitman, of Pitman Family Farms and Mary's Turkeys, shares her top tips of how to cook a turkey at Whole Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno, Calif. (Video by Silvia Flores / The Fresno Bee)

Adorable Halloween photos of newborns in neonatal care unit go viral

Decked out as Superman, Captain America and local sports heroes, Kansas City’s adorable newborns have gone international. As part of an effort to inject Halloween happiness at St. Luke’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, the March of Dimes recently teamed with hospital staff members to outfit the tiny patients in handmade costumes.

