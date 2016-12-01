Tick tock, let’s Google Christmas

It’s Dec. 1, and if the countdown to Christmas and winter holidays hasn’t already begun, it’s officially ticking today. Here’s a look at the holiday season via Google trends.
Apparently West Virginians Google Christmas the most of all states in the country.
And the Northeast loves Hanukkah.
Google searches overwhelmingly say it’s time for gingerbread cookies.
And while decorations galore begin, the top-searched Christmas “how to’s” show there’s quite the market for Christmas tree-related questions.
