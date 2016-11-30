Three Wichita post offices to be open Sundays during holidays

Three Wichita U.S. Postal Service locations will be open on Sundays for limited window hours during the holidays, according to a news release.
These post office locations will have Sunday retail hours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:
▪ Wichita General Mail Facility, 7117 W. Harry on Dec. 4
▪ Corporate Hills Station, 9350 E. Corporate Hills Drive on Dec. 11
▪ Downtown Station, 330 W. Second St. on Dec. 18
Wichita postmaster Ryon Knopik said adding Sunday retail hours will help customers get their packages in the mail at a time that is convenient for them. Knopik also encouraged postal customers to take advantage of the post office’s website, usps.com.
“Shipping a package on usps.com is as easy as making an online purchase, and you can do it at midnight in your pajamas,” said Knopik in the release.
The Postal Service expects to deliver approximately 16 billion cards, letters and packages this holiday season, including 750 million packages, which would be a 12 percent increase compared with the 2015 holiday season. A similar increase is expected in Kansas, the release said.
Bryan Horwath
