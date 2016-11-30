Children singing, maybe bells ringing at Wichita airport

Carrying on a 12-year tradition, the sound of children singing will ring through the terminal at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport this holiday season.
Thirteen school choirs have been scheduled to serenade passengers with Christmas favorites starting Thursday, said Valerie Wise, airport air service and business development manager.
“I think they enjoy it, I think the passengers enjoy it, the airport employees really enjoy it,” Wise said.
The singers will be performing on the first floor of the terminal, outside the security screening area, so parents and other members of the public can attend.
The performers range from elementary age to university level. Performances vary from about a half-hour to an hour, with older students generally performing longer, Wise said.
The Wichita State University Madrigals choir will take the stage on Dec. 14.
Wise said other schools have contacted the airport and could be added to the schedule later.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Schedule of performances
Here is the schedule of Christmas music performances at Eisenhower National Airport.
OK Elementary School – Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Gardiner Elementary School – Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Andale High School Madrigals – Monday, 2:15 p.m.
Goddard Eisenhower High School Choir – Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.
Dodge Literacy Magnet – Dec. 7, 10 a.m.
Caldwell Elementary School – Dec. 8, 9:30 a.m.
Plainview Mennonite Church – Dec. 9, 11 a.m.
Grace Mennonite Youth Group – Dec. 11, 8 p.m.
Adams Elementary School Honor Choir – Dec. 12, 10 a.m.
Riverside Honor Choir – Dec. 13, 11:15 a.m.
Linwood Elementary School – Dec. 14, 10 a.m.
Wichita State University Madrigals – Dec. 14, 2 p.m.
Northfield School of Liberal Arts – Dec. 21, 11 a.m.
