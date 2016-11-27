Single mom gets help with bills

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
In the span of a year, this 33-year-old woman found herself swamped with one difficulty after another.
While pregnant with her fourth child, she learned she would soon be a single mom. Then came discovery of black mold in her rented home, forcing her to move and replace her belongings.
Her doctor ordered seven weeks of bed rest during her pregnancy, preventing her from working during that time as sales manager at a department store. That was followed by a series of car-repair bills.
“It has been a very tough year, both emotionally and financially,” she wrote in her application to Share the Season. “I don’t spend frivolously. I stick to a strict budget, and cut costs wherever I can, but I am still drowning in bills.”
With four children ranging in age from 10 months to 9 years, she knew the holidays could be especially difficult.
But Share the Season gave her some relief by paying some of her bills.
“It’s been a rough year,” she said, “so it’s a blessing to have some of this taken care of and not have to stay up wondering how I was going to make things work.
“It’s nice to be able to not stress about a couple of things during the holidays.”
Usually, she said, she has been on the other side, serving as a volunteer and regularly donating to United Way.
“I’ve never asked for help for others,” she said. “I’m usually the one to reach out and help others.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $47,703.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is Dec. 17. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
