Family found itself needing help after man’s health problems

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
The husband had a steady job for 22 years, but he suddenly found himself with significant health problems and had to go on disability when he was 40.
That was two years ago.
With a disability check that is half what he made while working, the family quickly found themselves struggling financially.
But then a friend told the family about Share the Season. Shortly after putting in an application, they received help with utility bills and a car payment.
“We are so grateful,” the wife said. “It really freed us up so we can take care of some other things. It gives us a little breather.”
Her husband developed back problems that required surgery, which led to other health difficulties. He needs more surgeries.
She works full time as a school para-educator and part time giving respite care to families with autistic children.
“I’ve tried to pick up the slack,” she said, “but it’s been hard. We’re hard workers. My husband worked hard. But sometimes you just need some help.”
The family has two children. The oldest recently moved out. The family downsized to a two-bedroom home and gave up other furnishings, but that left them without a bed for their teenage son.
He’s been sleeping on the floor.
“Hopefully we can get him a bed now,” the wife said. “Share the Season has done so much for us. I hope this encourages others to give to that group so others can be helped.
“I know I plan to when we’re able.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $47,703.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is Dec. 17. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
