Botanica’s Illuminations: 5 things to know

It started in 1990 with a display of holiday luminarias, but today Illuminations at Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, is perhaps Kansas’ largest holiday display with more than 1 million lights and themed displays throughout Botanica’s multiple gardens on 17 acres.
“Every year we’ve tried to add something a little different,” said Kathy Sweeney, Botanica’s director of special events, calling Illuminations one of the top holiday displays in the Midwest. Attendance depends on weather, but Sweeney estimates the average attendance is about 2,500 each night.
Illuminations opens Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue nightly from 5:30 to 8:30 through Saturday, Dec. 31. It will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.
Here are five things to know about Illuminations:
▪ Organizers keep expanding and creating new displays to give attendees something different every year. There will be a new display in the children’s meadow near the Downing Children’s Garden, while displays near the fountain, Candy Cane Lane, the Shakespeare Garden and elsewhere have been updated. The choreographed light show, featuring 50,000 lights, on the main meadow has also been “spiced up,” Sweeney said. So many people last year loved what Sweeney called “the chandelier trees” that this year more were added. Actual chandeliers, donated by Jabara Damaged Freight, are hung in the trees and lit. And as many as 250 trees will be wrapped in lights.
“We keep finding more trees to wrap,” Sweeney said.
▪ Because of limited parking at Botanica, satellite parking – new this year – will be available at a parking lot at the nearby intersection of Museum Boulevard and Seneca Street. A party bus will make frequent runs between the lot and Botanica during Illuminations hours.
▪ Bundle up and be aware that inclement weather can force the display to close. Last year, Botanica officials canceled a total of five nights because of snow and ice. The year before, three nights were canceled. “If it’s a light snow, we’re usually open and it is really gorgeous then,” Sweeney said. Closures are announced through major media outlets, including Kansas.com.
▪ It’s best to buy tickets in advance – at any area QuikTrip location or online at botanica.org – to avoid lines. Food options have been expanded this year, so bring cash – no checks or cards accepted – if you’d like to enjoy the hot chocolate, cookies and other items, including hot dogs, hamburgers, funnel cakes and popcorn, available in the glass pavilion overlooking the pond.
▪ Santa Claus visits Illuminations every night through Dec. 23 and is on hand to hear wish lists. Some nights even elves show up.
Illuminations
Where: Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 24 and 25)
What: One of Kansas’ largest holiday light displays, featuring more than 1 million lights and themed displays throughout Botanica’s 17 acres.
Tickets: $8 for adults, $7 for Botanica members, $6 for youth ages 3 through 12. Advance tickets are available at QuikTrip locations and at botanica.org. Tickets are also available at the door. Groups of 50 or more are asked to call 316-264-0448 to make advance purchases.
