Thanksgiving grocery shopping, planning and cooking is underway in preparation for Thursday’s traditional meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean caserole and pumpkin pie.
Here’s a look at Thanksgiving by the numbers, according to data from the U.S. Census and American Community Survey.
243 million Forecasted number of turkeys raised in the United States in 2016. That is up 4 percent from the number raised during 2015.
859 million Forecasted pounds of cranberries produced in the United States in 2016. Wisconsin was estimated to lead all states in the production of cranberries, with 521 million pounds.
▪ 243 million: Forecasted number of turkeys raised in the United States in 2016. That is up 4 percent from the number raised during 2015.
▪ 859 million pounds: Forecasted weight of cranberries produced in the United States in 2016. Wisconsin was estimated to lead all states in the production of cranberries, with 521 million pounds.
▪ 65,975: Number of supermarkets and grocery stores in the U.S. in 2014.
▪ 3,109: Number of bakeries in the U.S. in 2014.
▪ 4: Number of places in the U.S. named after the holiday’s traditional main course: Turkey Creek village, La.; Turkey city, Texas; Turkey Creek, Ariz.; and Turkey town, N.C.
▪ 7: Number of places and townships in the United States named Cranberry.
▪ 33: Number of counties, places and townships in the United States named Plymouth, as in Plymouth Rock, the landing site of the first Pilgrims.
7 Number of places and townships in the United States named Cranberry.
33 Number of counties, places and townships in the United States named Plymouth, as in Plymouth Rock, the landing site of the first Pilgrims.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments