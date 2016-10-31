Need a helping hand during the holidays? Apply with Share the Season

People who have experienced unexpected hardships can apply for help through Share the Season beginning Monday.
Share the Season is a nonprofit effort coordinated by the Wichita Community Foundation, the Salvation Army and The Eagle. It offers one-time assistance to people who need help because of hardships such as job loss or illness.
The average recipient gets help paying utility or medical bills. Payments are made directly to creditors.
Last year, Share the Season received $223,700 and helped 145 families. This is the 17th year for the program.
People can apply for assistance during the holiday season at www.sharetheseason.org and at the Salvation Army headquarters, 350 N. Market. If you have questions about applying, call 316-263-2769. The application deadline is midnight Dec. 17.
Donors can send contributions to Share the Season, Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. Donations can also be made through PayPal online at www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880 or visit www.sharetheseason.org.
The Eagle will feature a daily story of someone in need, starting on Thanksgiving Day.
