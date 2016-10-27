Halloween starts early at Wichita bars

Halloween is on a Monday this year, and some local bars have decided not to wait to celebrate. Several will be throwing their big bashes with food, drink and costume contests over the weekend.
Here’s a guide to some of the Halloween parties being thrown at local bars and venues:
Friday, Oct. 28
Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood: “Halloween at CSB” happens from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and will include performances by three bands: rock groups Herd of the Huntress and Pretend Friend and experimental jazz ensemble Daydream. The brewery encourages costumes and will offer prizes for the best couple/group costume and the best overall costume. Admission is free, and partiers must be 21 or older.
Care to Dance Studio, 1019 W. Douglas: This dance studio is putting on its 10th annual All Hallows Eve Bash from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. The party will feature an appearance by a local dance crew that performs the dance from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Admission is $12 a person. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas: A $5 cover gets you into this Halloween Party with live music from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Saturday
River City Brewing Company, 150 N. Mosley: This Old Town bar will have a Saturday party featuring music by Lucky People and a costume contest with a $250 cash prize. It’ll also offer drink specials. A $5 cover starts at 7 p.m.
Club Rodeo, 10001 E. Kellogg: Club Rodeo’s party is on Saturday and will feature music by the band Flashpoint, a costume contest and half-price drinks until 9 p.m. The music starts at 9:30 p.m.
O’Malley’s Irish Pub, 2405 W. 31st St. South: This south-side bar is putting on its fifth annual Halloween party with drink specials, a costume contest and more. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Headshots, 6140 E. 21st St.: This bar’s Halloween party will feature a costume contest and drink specials. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Peerless, 919 E. Douglas: The Old Town bar will have its party starting at 9 p.m. Saturday and will have music by Nightgeese, Timmy Tutone, Driscol and Ghost Hands. It’ll offer $2 black-and-orange Jell-O shots and $8 smashing pumpkin cocktails. Admission is $5 or free with a costume.
Rain Cafe and Lounge, 518 E. Douglas: This bar’s Big Gay Halloween Party will feature $5 Long Island iced teas. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.
J’s Lounge, 513 E. Central: This bar will have “scary-oke,” a live DJ and a costume contest at 11 p.m. with cash prizes. It starts at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Walt’s, 5534 W. Central: This bar’s 2016 Halloween bash will feature music by DJ Montano, food and drink specials, a costume contest and prizes. It starts at 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Artichoke, 811 N. Broadway: The eighth annual Halloween Masquerade Party at the Artichoke will feature music from Shawn Craver, Joshua Luper and Caleb Eastman. Admission is $5, and masks are encouraged. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Steel Bar, 221 N. St. Francis: Doors open at 8 p.m. Saturday for Steel’s “Spooktacular,” which will feature DJ You Know Who. Admission is $5 with a “good costume” and $10 with a “bad or no costume.”
Oeno Wine Bar, 330 N. Mead: The annual Halloween bash on Saturday will feature a costume contest with a $100 prize and music by DJ Cez and DJ PM.
Monday
Loony Bin, 215 N. St. Francis: The comedy club is putting on a “Monster’s Ball” on Halloween, Monday. It will offer half-price drinks from 8 to 9 p.m., a comedy show at 9 p.m. and music by DJ Magnum throughout the evening. A costume contest will award cash prizes for the funniest costumes. Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 in advance at loonybincomedy.com or the Loony Bin Box Office, which opens at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. For more information, call 316-618-4242.
Rock Island Live, 101 N. Rock Island: This Old Town bar’s third annual Haunted Island Halloween party will start at 9 p.m. on Halloween night and will feature music by Marcobiotics Plus G-Note, a costume contest with cash prizes and more. Admission is $5 with a costume, $10 without.
Denise Neil: 316-268-6327, @deniseneil
Comments