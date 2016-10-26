How to decorate Halloween cookies

Brian MacPherson flew a DJI Phantom 3 Quadcopter drone during the 2015 Wichita River Festival opening night fireworks show. Check out the stunning views of the Arkansas River and downtown Wichita, Kansas. (Courtesy of Brian MacPherson)
The second annual "Shortest Parade in Wichita" was held at the LakePoint Retirement Community on Friday, July 1, 2016. The Fourth of July parade is 1/8th of a mile long and provides residents who can't travel a chance to have their own parade. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
While on vacation in Washington, D.C., Star Swain of Tallahassee, Fla., sang an impromptu performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Lincoln Memorial. "She has been singing and performing for decades," said her husband, Craig Swain.
For the first time in 19 years, the Arc's Lights opened to pedestrians Tuesday night at its campus near St. Paul and Douglas. The Arc's Lights shine bright to support programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. (Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)