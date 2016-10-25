Holidays

October 25, 2016 7:30 AM

Halloween 2016 by the numbers

By Gabriella Dunn

Happy Halloween week. It’s time to plan last-minute costumes, stock up on trick-or-treat candy, prepare some jokes and carve pumpkins.

Here’s a look at Halloween by the numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau and from a personal finance website called WalletHub:

41 million Estimated number of trick-or-treaters ages 5 to 14.

118 million Number of occupied homes across the nation.

79 percent Percentage of households that agreed their neighbors could be trusted.

