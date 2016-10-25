Halloween 2016 by the numbers

Happy Halloween week. It’s time to plan last-minute costumes, stock up on trick-or-treat candy, prepare some jokes and carve pumpkins.
Here’s a look at Halloween by the numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau and from a personal finance website called WalletHub:
41 million Estimated number of trick-or-treaters ages 5 to 14.
118 million Number of occupied homes across the nation.
79 percent Percentage of households that agreed their neighbors could be trusted.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments