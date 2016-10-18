Attention, parents: Trick-or-Treat Street is back – bigger than before

Trick-or-Treat Street – the Wichita Children’s Theatre and Dance Center event that took a break last year for the first time since 1985 – is back.
“And bigger and better than it’s ever been before,” says Monica Flynn, the theater’s executive director.
Trick-or-Treat Street is the theater’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The theater took a break from the event last year because it held a polo fundraiser instead.
“We were never going to give it up permanently,” Flynn said. “We thought two fundraising events in a row were too much.”
The event is targeted toward ages 2 to 10 and provides a safe, nonscary indoor environment to trick-or-treat.
“There’s nothing threatening there at all,” Flynn said. “It was our answer to the haunted houses for the big kids.”
All of the familiar decorations will be back: house fronts lined up inside the theater decorated for Halloween where costumed volunteers hand children candy.
There are also some new activities at this year’s event:
▪ Bounce houses
▪ Catered lunch and dinner from Two Brothers BBQ
▪ Bingo
▪ Indoor games
▪ Costume parades
▪ Decorated pumpkin raffle
▪ Dance class demonstrations
▪ Photos with characters from “The Wizard of Oz”
▪ Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot with trucks from Parks Motors
The first Trick-or-Treat Street was in 1985, and for years it was the only indoor-trick-or treating event in town. At its height, it was staged in Century II and would regularly draw crowds of more than 3,000 costumed kids and parents.
In 2009, organizers decided Century II rents were too high and moved the event back to its own building at 201 Lulu. In recent years, between 1,000 and 1,200 people have attended.
Contributing: Denise Neil of The Eagle
Kelsey Ryan: 316-269-6752, @kelsey_ryan
Trick-or-Treat Street
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 29
Where: Wichita Children’s Theatre and Dance Center, 201 Lulu
Who: Ages 2-10 in costume
How much: $5 admission per person, $2 trick-or-treat punch card, $7 catered meal from Two Brothers BBQ
Reservations: Not required, but you can call 316-262-2282
