10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (June 15-17)

This Sunday is Father's Day, so be sure to let dad know you appreciate him this weekend.
The heat of summer is upon us, though that's not stopping outdoor events from going on.
Looking for what to do this weekend?
Use this list to help plan your time:
Father’s Day car show at the zoo
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.
Dads, race to the Sedgwick County Zoo Sunday for the Father’s Day Car Show. There will be sports cars, classics, antiques, hot rods and more on display – and animals too, of course. Dads are admitted free when accompanied by a paying child. Admission is free with zoo membership card and photo ID.
Dads free with a paid admission. www.scz.org, 316-660-9453
Diana Krall at the Orpheum
7:30 p.m. Sun., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Too quiet around here for you? Join Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall on her “Turn Up the Quiet World Tour” at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday. Krall is the only jazz singer to ever have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered five Grammy Awards and have earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum certifications.
$59.50 - $125.50. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
Big & Rich at Lawrence-Dumont
6 p.m. Sat., Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore
Country music duo Big & Rich are coming to Lawrence Dumont Stadium. No, not to play baseball – to play music. They will headline the Wichita Wingnuts Third Annual Community Benefit Concert on Saturday. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Special Olympics Kansas.
$40, www.selectaseat.com,855-755-7328
Advanced Learning Library grand opening
10 a.m. Sat., Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. Second
Wichita's new Advanced Learning Library opens to the public Saturday morning — but before it opens, people are invited to take part in a ceremonial "book brigade" carrying materials from the old Central Library to the new library. The brigade will start moving materials at 8 a.m. Sat. Sign up at www.wichitalibrary.org/brigade.
Free. www.wichitalibrary.org
Kenny Wayne Shepherd in Andover
7 p.m. Sat., Capitol Federal Amphitheater, 1609 E. Central, Andover
Guitarist and singer Kenny Wayne Shepherd is performing at Andover’s Capitol Federal Amphitheater on Saturday. The Louisiana-born axeman and songsmith has been featured on multiple Top 10 singles, helping younger listeners discover the rich blues of the past. Singer and guitarist Quinn Sullivan will open.
Reserved seats are $25-$50. Lawn and bowl seating are free. www.capitolfederalamphitheater.com
Bill Engvall at Kansas Star Casino
7:30 p.m. Sat., Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane
Bill Engvall – a comedian and actor known for his work as a stand-up comic, for his famous “Here's Your Sign” bit, and as a member of the Blue Collar Comedy group – is performing at the Kansas Star Casino on Saturday. Engvall is known for his blend of Southern American culture, parenting and everyday life humor.
$25-$50. www.ticketmaster.com
Tunes + Tallgrass at the art museum
6:30-11:30 p.m. Fri., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
The Wichita Art Museum and Tallgrass Film Association are joining together for their sixth annual free outdoor live music and film night on Friday. There will be a performance by The Astronauts band and a screening of the Academy Award-nominated film “Arrival.” Bring your own lawn chairs along. Food from LumpiaPalooza and Lynn's Curbside Cookout will be available, along with a cash bar.
Free. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4921
Buddy Guy at The Cotillion
8 p.m. Sun., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Buddy Guy is coming to the Cotillion. Guy, 81, has been called the bridge between the blues and rock and roll and has performed energetic live concerts for nearly 50 years, influencing generations of axe-wielders.
$46.50 - $126.50, www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
'Sister Act' at MTW
8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun., and 7 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
Music Theatre Wichita's 2018 season opener "Sister Act" plays at Century II's Concert Hall through Sunday. The show is a musical adaptation of the popular 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg. The Eagle's theater reviewer (myself) gave it a good review.
$34-$69 for evening performances, $32-$66 for matinees. www.mtwichita.org, 316-265-3107
Champion gamers at The Arcade
1-7 p.m. Sat., concluding on Sun., The Arcade, 139 N. Mead
The Arcade in Old Town is hosting a tournament this weekend to benefit the Dragon Master Foundation, wherein it's inviting video-gaming champions Billy Mitchell, Walter Day, Steve Sanders, Ben Gold, Lonnie McDonald and others to play. Mitchell and Day will be available for a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, for $20.
$10 regular admission, an extra $5 to enter the tournament. www.facebook.com/thearcadewichita, 316-844-0010
Contributing: Andrew Linnabary of the Eagle
