Plain White T's will perform a free show in Andover on Aug. 11, with alt-rock band Vertical Horizon opening.
'Hey There Delilah' singers putting on a free show near Wichita

By Matt Riedl

June 13, 2018 02:27 PM

Fans of early 2000s alt-rock, get yourselves to Andover this August.

The city's annual summer concert series, held this year at the new Capitol Federal Amphitheater, will conclude with a free show by the Plain White T's and Vertical Horizon.

The bands will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the amphitheater in Andover Central Park, 1607 E. Central in Andover.

Spots in the lawn and bowl areas are free (bring your own lawn chair), but reserve your ticket in advance at www.capitolfederalamphitheater.com.

Reserved seats range from $25-$50.

Plain White T's is best known for its 2006 mega-hit single "Hey There Delilah," though it's also achieved popularity with subsequent single "1, 2, 3, 4." Its frontman Tom Higgenson was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his work on the "SpongeBob SquarePants" musical.

Opening band Vertical Horizon is best known for its 1999 single, "Everything You Want."

For more information, visit www.capitolfederalamphitheater.com.

