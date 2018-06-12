Want to swim with sharks? You can, just a short drive from Wichita

Dive with sharks just a few short hours from Wichita The Wonders of Wildlife aquarium in Springfield, Mo., is adding an attraction where visitors can submerge into a steel care inside the aquarium's shark exhibit and get up close and personal with the sharks swimming inside. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle ×

SHARE COPY LINK The Wonders of Wildlife aquarium in Springfield, Mo., is adding an attraction where visitors can submerge into a steel care inside the aquarium's shark exhibit and get up close and personal with the sharks swimming inside. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle