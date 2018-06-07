'Rick and Morty' truck making a stop in Wichita

You've seen the Wienermobile, perhaps even the Nutmobile, but you've probably never seen the "Rickmobile."
The custom-altered truck, designed to look like the character Rick from the popular TV series "Rick and Morty," is stopping in Wichita next Tuesday.
It will be at Wichita's Prairie Dog Comics, 4800 W. Maple, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The "Rickmobile" will sell custom-designed, exclusive "Rick and Morty" collectibles — but it only accepts credit and debit cards.
Supplies are limited.
For more information, visit www.rickmobile.com.
