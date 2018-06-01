10 fun non-Riverfest things to do in Wichita this weekend (June 1-3)

Clearly, most of Wichita's civic energy this weekend will be going to Riverfest, which officially opened Friday.
But there are still a few events planned for this weekend not tied to the festival.
If you're looking for fun in Wichita this weekend and want to skip the crowds, try one of these events:
Blue October at the Cotillion
8 p.m. Fri., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
If you’re looking to rock Friday night, the Cotillion may be your ideal destination. Alt-rock band Blue October is performing Friday night. The Texas-based band is known for “shimmering melodies” and “heartstring-pulling lyrics,” and has charted eight Top 40 singles over seven albums. Alt-rock band Kitten will open. Doors open at 7 p.m.
$30. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201.
Kansas High School Rodeo Association
1:30 and 7 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Kansas Star Arena, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane
Looking for some rodeo action? The Kansas Star Arena will once again play host to Kansas high school rodeo hopefuls, as part of the rodeo association's event. The finals are Saturday evening.
$18 for single-day tickets. www.kansasstarcasino.com, 316-719-5000.
Strawberries and Art
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Sweet Berries & Brambles, 309 NE 120 Road, Harper
This popular festival returns for another year in Harper. There will be fine art available for purchase and — most importantly — acres of fresh strawberries for the picking. You-pick berries cost $2.75 per pound.
$1. www.sweetberriesks.com, 620-955-7373.
Bluegrass Jam at Damm Music Center
2 p.m. Sat., Damm Music Center, 8945 W. Central
Every first Saturday, west Wichita's Damm Music Center throws a bluegrass jam both for pickers and bluegrass lovers. Beginning players are welcome to attend.
Free. www.dammmusic.com/bluegrass-jam, 316-773-9060.
Wichita Force indoor football
5:05 p.m. Sat., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
Indoor football fans can catch the Wichita Force game against the Salina Liberty on Saturday evening. The first 500 fans in the building get a free Wichita flag drawstring bag.
$5-$32. $5 with Riverfest button or for military. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328.
Andover Police and Fire Festival
6-8:30 p.m. Sat., Andover Central Park, 1607 E. Central, Andover
The Andover Police and Fire Departments are hosting this seventh-annual free event in Andover Central Park. There will be free hamburgers, hot dogs and pizza from Papa Johns, as well as demonstrations by LifeTeam, Butler Rural Electric and the Andover Police Department's K-9 Team. There will also be a "Movie Under the Stars" later that evening.
Free.
Beatles tribute concert
7:30 p.m. Sat., Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas
The Reunion – Beatles Fantasy Tribute is coming to the Crown Uptown Theatre on Saturday. Experience “the concert that never was” and a tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time Saturday evening at the Crown.
$20-35. 316-612-7696
Backyard bluegrass concert
7:30 p.m. Sat., 6212 E. Peach Tree
Ted Farha has for years hosted a series of backyard concerts — and this season he's created a Facebook page dedicated to this informal series of shows, called the Farha Backyarder. The band Wood & Wire will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
$15 recommended donation. www.facebook.com/farhabackyarder.
Butterfly Festival at Botanica
1-5 p.m. Sun., Botanica, 701 N. Amidon
OK, so this event is technically a Riverfest-sponsored event, but it's off-site. You don't need a Riverfest button to get into Botanica, though you will receive a slight discount for having one. Botanica opens its Butterfly House for the season on Sunday, and the first 100 kids in line get to release a butterfly into the house. There will be games and various activities at the garden throughout the afternoon.
$9. $6 for Botanica members or with a Riverfest button. www.botanica.org, 316-264-0448.
