Ticketfly, a popular online ticketing service, was hacked early Thursday.
Ticketing website for popular Wichita venues was hacked

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

May 31, 2018 02:39 PM

Early Thursday morning, ticketing website Ticketfly was taken offline, the result of what it describes as a “cyber incident.”

Ticketfly is the online ticket retailer of Riverfest, Barleycorn’s and the Crown Uptown.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken all Ticketfly systems temporarily offline as we continue to look into the issue,” the website said in a statement.

According to CNET, a hacker had posted a statement on the Ticketfly site earlier, saying he or she had access to a database of more than 4,000 spreadsheets with users’ personal information.

It’s unclear what personal data might have been leaked.

In the meantime, Riverfest is encouraging anyone who wants to purchase a VIP ticket package to any of the festival’s concerts to buy them in person at their office, 444 E. William. The office is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

