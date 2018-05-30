Water lantern festival will light up Wichita park this summer

The lake at OJ Watson Park will be lit with thousands of water lanterns later this summer if a water festival goes off as planned..
Organizers with the Water Lantern Festival, based out of Utah, have planned an event dubbed the Wichita Water Lantern Festival.
It will be from 4:30-9 p.m. Aug. 25 at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean.
Attendees at the event will get a small floating lantern (with an electronic tea light inside — no actual candle). Each lantern is complete with a paper wraparound, which guests can decorate before launching them onto the lake.
There will be food trucks on site and music for guests to enjoy throughout the evening.
Similar Water Lantern Festivals are planned in many cities across the country. One took place in Oklahoma City just this week.
One adult admission to the festival is $25, which covers the cost of the lantern, a keychain LED flashlight, and the costs associated with cleaning up the lake after the event. Ticket costs go up to $30 on June 1 and get more expensive as the event nears.
On Facebook, where the event has been circulating this week, more than 4,600 people have said they are interested.
Troy Houtman, director of the city's Parks and Recreation, said his department is "pushing a whole lot of new events," including the Water Lantern Festival.
"We are partnering with the operating organization of the Water Lantern Festival," he said. "Should be fun as we are trying new and different activities."
For more information — and to register for the event — visit www.waterlanternfestival.com.
