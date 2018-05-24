Want to tour new downtown apartments? Open house planned at 10 properties

If you've ever wanted to see downtown apartments in person, next month is your chance.
Downtown Wichita has organized another of its popular Downtown Living Tours, scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. June 23.
As part of the Downtown Living Tour, guests can tour ten different apartment complexes downtown for free.
It's a self-paced tour, as each complex will be hosting its own open house simultaneously.
The Q-Line trolley will be running its normal route.
The ICT Pop-Up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas, will be filled with food trucks and Downtown Wichita staffers, who will be available for assistance.
Participating complexes include:
- 250 Douglas Place, 250 W. Douglas
- Broadway Autopark, 303 S. Broadway
- Colorado Derby Lofts, 201 N. Water
- Pinnacle Lofts & Apartments, 429 W. Central
- River Vista Apartments, 150 N. McLean
- The Douglas Apartments, 200 E. Douglas
- The Finn Lofts, 430 S. Commerce
- The Flats 324, 324 N. Emporia
- The Lux, 120 E. 1st
- WaterWalk Hotel Apartments, 411 W. Maple
For more information, visit www.downtownwichita.org/livingtour.
