Brittany Wahlers shows you inside an apartment at the Broadway Autopark. The converted parking garage in downtown Wichita has 44 units. Matt Matt Riedl
Keeper of the Plans

Want to tour new downtown apartments? Open house planned at 10 properties

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

May 24, 2018 12:12 PM

If you've ever wanted to see downtown apartments in person, next month is your chance.

Downtown Wichita has organized another of its popular Downtown Living Tours, scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. June 23.

As part of the Downtown Living Tour, guests can tour ten different apartment complexes downtown for free.

It's a self-paced tour, as each complex will be hosting its own open house simultaneously.

The Q-Line trolley will be running its normal route.

The ICT Pop-Up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas, will be filled with food trucks and Downtown Wichita staffers, who will be available for assistance.

Participating complexes include:

  • 250 Douglas Place, 250 W. Douglas
  • Broadway Autopark, 303 S. Broadway
  • Colorado Derby Lofts, 201 N. Water
  • Pinnacle Lofts & Apartments, 429 W. Central
  • River Vista Apartments, 150 N. McLean
  • The Douglas Apartments, 200 E. Douglas
  • The Finn Lofts, 430 S. Commerce
  • The Flats 324, 324 N. Emporia
  • The Lux, 120 E. 1st
  • WaterWalk Hotel Apartments, 411 W. Maple

For more information, visit www.downtownwichita.org/livingtour.

The Colorado Derby Lofts, a 9-story apartment building in an old USD 259 administrative building, are scheduled to open to the public June 1. The downtown lofts have ribbon windows, as well as a rooftop pool and grills. (Music: Bensound.com) Matt Riedl

River Vista apartments on the west bank of the Arkansas River downtown are getting ready to open. Bo Rader

