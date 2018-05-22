Old Town's newest nightclub will feature go-go dancers, wall-length video screens

Next month, Fever Nightlife will open at 116 N. Mead, the latest club to occupy that seemingly ever-changing space.
And it will really be two nightclubs in one – one side of the club will play Top 40 music and the other will play exclusively Latin music.
It’s an attempt to “cater to an all-Latino audience” on one side while providing a “straight nightclub” experience on the other side, said Miguel Villarreal, one of three partners in the project.
There are two distinct sides of the club separated by a thick brick wall – and past nightclubs in the space didn’t utilize the second side often, Villarreal said.
When patrons come in, they can choose to go either to the Latin side or the Top 40 side, he said.
“It’s going to be a tough decision when you go in,” said Noe Rivera, one of the three partners in the project.
It planning a grand opening June 16.
Villarreal, Rivera and Hong Zhang – the third partner in the club – have been overhauling the space, adding wall-length “wave” LED video boards and laser lights.
There will be VIP areas next to the dance floor complete with couches.
The club plans to bring in a rotating cast of DJs from cities including Las Vegas, Chicago and New York.
“Basically, we’re bringing Vegas town to Wichita,” Rivera said.
Next to the DJ booth, there will be two platforms where the club plans to feature go-go dancers, Villarreal said.
“Every time there was a change of ownership or different name (in this space), it was still the same, just a minor change,” Villarreal said. “This time we’e trying to put more stuff in it, more remodeling – new bars, new flooring, new lighting system, new sound system.”
The partners also run 54 West Music Hall and La Granja Disco on West Kellogg.
They have been in the nightclub business for 18 years now, they said.
“It’s not like we’re new at this – we know what we’re doing,” Rivera said. “Hopefully people will support this project, because it’s something Wichita has never seen before.”
In the last six years, the space has been called America’s Pub, Pandora Night Club and – most recently – the short-lived Club Bounce.
In 2016, Pandora was the subject of criticism from Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay after a shooting outside the club injured four people.
Pandora closed shortly afterward. Later that year, Club Bounce opened in the same space, instituting an age limit to attempt to deter young male “troublemakers” from entering the bar.
Club Bounce closed early last summer.
For more information on Fever Nightlife, check its Facebook page at “Club Fever.” It’s currently hiring for bartenders, security staff, waitresses and a manager – call 316-258-9870 for more information.
