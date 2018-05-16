Ever wanted to fly in a WWII bomber? Now's your chance

The "Madras Maiden," a 74-year-old restored Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, will offer public flights and tours at Midwest Corporate Aviation at Jabara Airport, 3512 N. Webb, this weekend.
The plane, which also stopped in Wichita last June, flies between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with ground tours following until 5 p.m.
It belongs to the Liberty Foundation, an Oklahoma-based group that tours with the "Madras Maiden" nationally.
Flights are $450 for non-Liberty Foundation members and $410 for foundation members. There are nine seats available on each flight, which are reserved on a first-come first-serve basis.
Each flight lasts approximately 45 minutes, with a half-hour in flight and about 15 minutes of historical lecture.
Wichitans are welcome to come to the airport and watch the planes fly, even if you don't have a ticket to ride.
Ground tours of the plane are free, though donations are accepted.
Flights can be scheduled in advance by calling 918-340-0243. For more information on the group and its airplane, go to libertyfoundation.org.
