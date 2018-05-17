One last chance to see Monet, Matisse paintings in Wichita

The Wichita Art Museum's popular traveling exhibition featuring Modernist works by Claude Monet and others closes this weekend.
"Monet to Matisse: French Moderns from the Brooklyn Museum, 1850-1950," features 59 artworks by French modernists on loan from the Brooklyn Museum.
It closes Sunday at the museum, set to open next at Canada's Winnipeg Art Gallery in June.
There is one painting by Claude Monet, "Rising Tide at Pourville," which is heavily utilized in the exhibition's promotional materials.
The exhibition is unusual for the Wichita Art Museum in that admission for "Monet to Matisse" is not included in general admission.
Admission to "Monet to Matisse" — which includes general admission to the museum — is $17 for adults, $15 for seniors (60+), and $3 for students with ID and youth 5-17. On Saturday, when general admission is free, "Monet to Matisse" will cost $10 for adults and seniors. It is free for students with ID and youth 5-17 on Saturday.
This weekend, the art museum will restrict access to "Monet to Matisse" to members only from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday.
The Wichita Art Museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.wichitaartmuseum.org.
