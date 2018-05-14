Inside downtown Wichita's newest lofts — with nine stories of views

Wichita's downtown apartment scene is about to get yet more crowded, as another complex is set to open next month.
The Colorado Derby Lofts, a nine-story building at 201 N. Water (formerly USD 259's Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center), is expected to open to the public June 1.
The 96,000-square-foot apartment project, which according to Downtown Wichita cost approximately $9.5 million, has been in the works since 2016, when Old Town developer Dave Burk bought the building.
It has a slew of amenities, including a rooftop reflection pool, grilling pavilion, underground parking, an on-site gym, dog wash and a "pet park."
Its distinguishing feature, however, are its ribbon windows — at least one of which in every unit opens partially.
Every unit comes with a washer and a dryer, as well as stainless steel appliances.
At least as of Friday, remnants of the building's past as the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center were to be found.
For example, a sign in the elevator would tell you that loft bedroom on the eighth floor is actually in the middle of the school district's Fine Arts offices.
That sixth-floor kitchen? It's clearly located in the Accounting department.
It remains to be seen if these little touches will survive, as crews are still putting finishing touches on the building.
There are 106 apartments at the Colorado Derby Lofts, making it the largest complex Perry Reid Properties will manage in Wichita.
Rent is on-par with other downtown units, if not a little cheaper: One-bedrooms range from $770-$1,500, and two-bedrooms are $1,300-$1,500.
For more information on the Colorado Derby Lofts, visit www.coloradoderbylofts.com or call 316-265-2829.
